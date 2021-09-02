None of that matters on State Street. at the practice facility. It's on Main Street and Michigan Stadium on Saturdays that All needs to prove himself, and he's confident this is the year.

For another fall camp, All has been the standout in a deep tight end room. Some have called him a 'freak athlete' with 'unbelievable upside.' He's a vicious blocker and catches most balls thrown his way.

Since he enrolled early a few years ago, junior tight end Erick All has received rave reviews for his practice play. It just hasn't always translated to the field, whether it's missed assignments blocking (early in his career) or, more recently, dropped passes.

"I feel like we have great opportunities ahead of us," All said. "Schoony [Luke Schoonmaker] and myself have become more like route runners and sitting in the right zones because of the new defense. We're not always in man, so we have more of a feeling of how our opponents will play.

"I feel like we have a better understanding of different defense."

In other words, he doesn't feel the previous defense helped prepare the Wolverines for the competition they'd face each week.

But that doesn't excuse him not making the most of the opportunities he did get. All caught 12 passes for 82 yards a year ago, but he dropped at least a handful of passes — a few potential big gainers, including a potential touchdown in the opener at Minnesota last year — and is better than he's shown in that area.

He admitted as much earlier this week, noting he's always striving to get better and insisting the media and fans haven't seen him at his best. It's important they witness it this year, given that a deep threat at his position can open things up for the receivers underneath his routes.

But he's more concerned about the team's success. That includes the running game on offense, which the coaches have said will be an emphasis. All is ripped and admitted he dedicated his time to getting stronger ... always a violent blocker, he's excited to show it off even more this fall.

"Becoming more of like a [T.J.] Hockenson-type blocker,” All said in bringing up the former Iowa and current Detroit Lions tight end. “I talk to Coach all the time — ‘Let’s watch some Hockenson film.’ Being that type of blocker down the field, pancaking people is my [objective]."

How much opportunity he gets there compared to the passing game will probably depend on the opponent, he added, but he can't wait to block for the backs if his number is called.

“We see any weaknesses, attack those. We’ve got H2 [Hassan Haskins], we've got Blake [Corum], we've got Donovan Edwards, so why not?”

More than anything, he wants to win. He's seen a change in the building, and he's done his part.

"The culture is amazing. When I wake up, I look forward to coming in, getting treatment, watching film, because everybody’s here,” All said. “Everybody has a smile on their face; everybody’s ready to have a better season.”

Starting Saturday at noon against Western Michigan.