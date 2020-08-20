Michigan Wolverines football senior cornerback Ambry Thomas will forgo a potential spring season, opting to enter the 2021 NFL Draft instead, he announced on Twitter Thursday night. Heading into the 2020 campaign, Thomas was named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, given to the nation's top defensive back and the Bednarik Award Watch List, handed out annually to the top defensive player in America. Thomas is the second Wolverine to declare for the draft since the Big Ten decided to postpone the fall football season, joining redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield. RELATED: Michigan Football Pressing On Despite No Fall Games, Will Hold Own Combine RELATED: Nick Eubanks Discusses His Future, Spring Football In 2021 And More

Michigan Wolverines football corner Ambry Thomas is off to the NFL Draft. (AP Images)

"After long thought and numerous discussions with my parents, I have decided to forego my remaining eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Thomas wrote. "This was a very difficult decision as there is nothing I wanted to do more than suit up in the Maize and Blue this fall. However, in light of the season being postponed, my family and I have decided that beginning to prepare for the draft is the right step to take. "I have loved my time at the University of Michigan and am grateful to call myself a Michigan Man. I'd like to thank my coaches, teammates and our fans for all of their support. I leave Ann Arbor with countless fond memories, teammates who have become brothers and as a graduate of this great institution. "Always and forever Go Blue!"