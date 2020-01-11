Ambry Thomas Will Return For His Senior Season In 2020
Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Ambry Thomas announced via Instagram today that he will be returning for his senior season in 2020.
The Detroit native kept his message short and simple, writing "Ain't this what they been waiting for ... You ready?! #lastride."
Thomas, senior Lavert Hill and redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray formed one of the best cornerback trios in the country in 2019, helping the Maize and Blue finish with the No. 10 pass defense in the country, only allowing 185.5 yards per game.
With Hill graduating, Thomas and Gray will be expected to serve as Michigan's starting duo next season.
Thomas finished the 2019 campaign with 38 tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and three interceptions, the latter of which tied Hill for the team lead.
He also chipped in four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
The junior had been strongly expected to return in 2020, especially after the comments he made in Orlando on Dec. 28 prior to U-M's Citrus Bowl showdown with Alabama.
“I’m out here right now, practicing with the team," he said. "I mean ... I’m back. Put it like that. I’m back. I’m with my guys [and expect] to lead the team to a good year next year."
