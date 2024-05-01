The transfer portal era is a wild time in college football. Former Michigan WR and DB Amorion Walker recently re-entered the transfer portal and has announced he will return to Michigan for the 2024 season.

Amorion Walker spent last season with Michigan, appearing in 5 games as a defensive back. Walker had five tackles and a pass deflection.

Walker transferred to Ole Miss in January this year, days after winning a National Championship with the Wolverines.

A wide receiver, Walker moved to defensive back in the spring of 2023, expecting to compete for the starting job opposite Will Johnson. Walker had a tough showing at the 2023 Maize vs Blue Spring Game, and then an injury during fall camp forced Walker to miss time and out of the competition.

A motivating factor for Walker's return to Ann Arbor is reportedly a desire to play wide receiver. Walker was part of the 2022 class at wide receiver, along with Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons. Clemons has since transferred to Oregon State. With depth issues and a need for a taller outside receiver, the move makes sense for both sides.

Walker was a coveted wide receiver prospect, ultimately choosing Michigan over Notre Dame and Alabama, with the Crimson Tide recruiting him to play defense.

Walker appeared in only six games in the 2022 season for Michigan at wide receiver, getting one reception for 4 yards. With Walker's knowledge of the offense, the hope is that he will be able to transition back to receiver more quickly at Michigan than if he were to go to another school. At 6'3", Walker would join Peyton O'Leary as Michigan's tallest receiver and become an immediate contender for a role as an X receiver and deep ball target for the Wolverines.



