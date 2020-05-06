An Opponent's Take On TE Louis Hansen, One Of The Gems Of U-M's 2021 Class
Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen is the third highest rated commit in a Michigan Wolverines 2021 football recruiting class that currently sits at No. 10 overall in the country.
Checking in as the No. 66 player nationally and the fourth best tight end, the only two pledges in U-M’s class rated higher than Hansen are La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 31) and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi (No. 49).
Hansen shined in a versatile offensive role for his Arrows squad last year, hauling in 39 receptions for 501 yards and four touchdowns while racking up 43 tackles and six interceptions as an outside linebacker on defense.
“Going into our game against them, we knew he was a player we’d have to stop because he’s such a weapon on offense,” Belmont Hill head coach Chris Butler recalled, whose Hillies crew dropped a tightly contested battle to St. Sebastian’s Country Day on Nov. 1, 17-16.
“We game planned for Hansen and felt we had a schematic advantage defensively against him at times, but it didn’t matter because he’s such a great athlete. We’d double-cover him with a guy underneath and one over the top, and there was still nothing we could do to stop him.
"He’s that kind of caliber of an athlete, but he also has great body control and an outstanding catch radius.
