Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen is the third highest rated commit in a Michigan Wolverines 2021 football recruiting class that currently sits at No. 10 overall in the country.

Checking in as the No. 66 player nationally and the fourth best tight end, the only two pledges in U-M’s class rated higher than Hansen are La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 31) and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi (No. 49).