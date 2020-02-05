Josh Helmholdt: “It’s a strong class from an overall rankings standpoint, and it’s a top-10 caliber class, though I don’t know if it will finish there. They recruit from so many different areas, and melding a group like that together isn’t easy.



"Team chemistry and locker room chemistry are important to winning. Will Michigan be able to do that with how wide of a net they cast? They have kids all the way from Hawaii to Massachusetts in this class.

"I think they'd have a good chance of doing that if there was a foundation of local talent, because these last two classes in the state of Michigan have been the most top-end talented since I’ve been covering recruiting, which has been 17 years.

"Michigan only got six total guys out of those two classes, and I think that’s a concern long term. U-M is obviously valuing in-state prospects differently than both the way we do and the way other schools do.

"We’ve seen an influx in the number of programs recruiting the state of Michigan. U-M is not as aggressive with the in-state prospects, and instead has been more aggressive particularly out east, though I’ll be interested to see if that changes with [former safeties/special teams coach] Chris Partridge now gone [to Ole Miss].”

Tom Lemming: “Michigan recruited to a lot of their needs, which I thought was important. I’ve seen most of the kids they signed in person, and I’ve been impressed with their athleticism.

"Even some of the bigger players — like [Port Huron (Mich.) Northern four-star defensive end] Braiden McGregor — are athletic pass rushers, so I was really impressed with the overall athletic ability of the class.

"Michigan did a good job of evaluating before they even offered a lot of these prospects, because it seems like everybody who they got is a good athlete who can play multiple positions.”