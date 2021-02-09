ESPN's Bill Connelly is viewed as one of the masterminds in college football when it comes to analytics and advanced statistics, with outlets frequently citing his SP+ projections (defined below) he releases every year. Connelly used his SP+ projections today to rank all 130 FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams in college football heading into the 2021 season, with the Michigan Wolverines' program checking in at No. 23 overall.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh

Connelly's projections had the Wolverines' offense sitting at No. 32 nationally and their defense at No. 27 in the country. These ranking may come as a surprise to some, especially after Jim Harbaugh's club suffered through a miserable 2-4 season in 2020. The analytics expert expanded significantly on what all went into his projections. He said they are based on three primary factors — returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. Connelly also expanded substantially on what his analytical ratings entail as a whole for those who aren't familiar with his SP+ projections. "It's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency," he wrote. "I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system. "SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. That is important to remember. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. "It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football."

Michigan's No. 23 ranking checked in fifth among Big Ten teams, behind No. 4 Ohio State, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 14 Penn State and No. 16 Iowa. No. 27 Indiana, No. 30 Nebraska, No. 31 Minnesota, No. 32 Maryland, No. 40 Purdue, No. 59 Michigan State, No. 75 Northwestern, No. 83 Illinois and No. 94 Rutgers made up the rest of the conference. Connelly's national top five, meanwhile, contained plenty of familiar faces in No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Ohio State, though Oregon at No. 5 came as a bit of a surprise.