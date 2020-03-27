Analytics Say Michigan's Pick And Roll Was One Of The Country's Best
Michigan Wolverines basketball was one of the most effective ball screen teams in the country in 2019-20, led by senior point guard Zavier Simpson, who recorded the most assists in the country (236) and was third nationally in assists per game (7.9). Simpson's teammates reaped the benefits of his stellar passing ability and skills running the ball screen, none more than fellow senior, center Jon Teske.
U-M's offensive attack was predicated largely on ball screen action, particularly with pick and roll that was able to get players open in multiple ways — on the drive, the kick-out and the screener getting free.
According to the analytics site Synergy Basketball Sports Technology, U-M averaged 28.5 points per game on the pick and roll, which was the fourth-most in the country and first among high-major teams.
"They're tough," Indiana head coach Archie Miller said about U-M after a 24-point loss at Crisler Center in February. "Their spread looks and what they do shooting, spaced out on the ball screen looks. We weren't able to get what we wanted to get done by impacting the ball. Our ability to guard the ball, especially in the second half, was non-existent.
"At the end of the day, they could set a ball screen at pretty much any point in the second half and get downhill, get a shot and do what they wanted."
Here is a final look at the highest scoring pick and roll offenses in NCAA Division I Men's college basketball. pic.twitter.com/xWAKOfA3y7— Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) March 20, 2020
Simpson was the pick and roll ball handler 55.3 percent of the time for U-M.
As mentioned, Simpson notched the most assists in the country and averaged 7.9 assists per game. He also led the country in points per game produced off the pick and roll, with 13.7.
“He's a maestro with the ball,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said after beating U-M in January. “We were just trying to do the best we could against him and get to their shooters, and we did that. He's so good at what he does and getting everybody involved and making everybody around him better.”
Here is a final look at the most productive pick and roll passers in NCAA Division I Men's college basketball. pic.twitter.com/yzTQcn7OxR— Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) March 20, 2020
Teske was a key part of U-M's success in the pick and roll, and was able to be on the receiving end of some great passes from Simpson and U-M's other perimeter players. He was the screener on pick and rolls 61.3 percent of the time, and averaged 4.1 points per game that came off pick and roll action, the fourth-highest mark in the country and most out of high-major teams.
After a hot start to the year, Teske finished the season averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Here is a final look at the most productive individual roll men in NCAA Division I Men's college basketball. pic.twitter.com/KI2c6TrfYa— Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) March 21, 2020
Michigan's Pick And Roll Ball Handlers
Zavier Simpson — 55.3 percent of the time
David DeJulius — 16.7 percent of the time
Eli Brooks — 13.2 percent of the time
Isaiah Livers — 5.8 percent of the time
Franz Wagner — 5.8 percent of the time
Luke Wilson — 1.1 percent of the time
Adrien Nunez — 1.1 percent of the time
C.J. Baird — 0.5 percent of the time
Brandon Johns — 0.3 percent of the time
Cole Bajema — 0.3 percent of the time
Michigan's Roll Men
Jon Teske — 61.3 percent of the time
Austin Davis — 11.6 percent of the time
Colin Castleton — 11 percent of the time
Isaiah Livers — 6.1 percent of the time
Brandon Johns — 6.1 percent of the time
Franz Wagner — 3.9 percent of the time
---
