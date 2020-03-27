Michigan Wolverines basketball was one of the most effective ball screen teams in the country in 2019-20, led by senior point guard Zavier Simpson , who recorded the most assists in the country (236) and was third nationally in assists per game (7.9). Simpson's teammates reaped the benefits of his stellar passing ability and skills running the ball screen, none more than fellow senior, center Jon Teske .

U-M's offensive attack was predicated largely on ball screen action, particularly with pick and roll that was able to get players open in multiple ways — on the drive, the kick-out and the screener getting free.

According to the analytics site Synergy Basketball Sports Technology, U-M averaged 28.5 points per game on the pick and roll, which was the fourth-most in the country and first among high-major teams.

"They're tough," Indiana head coach Archie Miller said about U-M after a 24-point loss at Crisler Center in February. "Their spread looks and what they do shooting, spaced out on the ball screen looks. We weren't able to get what we wanted to get done by impacting the ball. Our ability to guard the ball, especially in the second half, was non-existent.

"At the end of the day, they could set a ball screen at pretty much any point in the second half and get downhill, get a shot and do what they wanted."