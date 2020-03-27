News More News
Michigan Basketball Season In Review: Guards

Clayton Sayfie
Staff Writer
With the Michigan basketball season over, we're looking at each scholarship player, what they did this season and what their outlook is for the future. We start with the guards, with a breakdown of the forwards and centers coming tomorrow.

* Ordered by amount of minutes played per game

Senior Guard Zavier Simpson

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 7.9 APG, 4.5 RPG, 33.8 MPG, 36.8 percent on threes

Best Moments

• Notching 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a win over Gonzaga in the Bahamas.

• Scoring 14 of his 22 points coming after there was one minute left in regulation in a double-overtime win over Purdue at Crisler.

• Leading the team to victory at Rutgers, posting 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists.

• Scoring a career-high 32 points on 14-for-22 shooting in a loss to Wisconsin.

Season Overview

Simpson, a co-captain for the second straight year, was the leader of U-M's team, being commonly referred to by head coach Juwan Howard as his "Tom Brady." Without Simpson's superb ability to run the offense, particularly with the ball screen, U-M's offense would've struggled mightily this season without a go-to scorer. His 7.9 assists per game were good enough for third in the country, behind two players that averaged 8.0.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson was the leader of last year's team.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson was the leader of last year's team. (Lon Horwedel)

Junior Guard Eli Brooks

{{ article.author_name }}