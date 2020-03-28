With the Michigan basketball season over, we're looking at each scholarship player, what they did this season and what their outlook is for the future. We breakdown the forwards and centers on U-M's roster in this piece.

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.1 APG, 31.5 MPG, 44.7 percent on FGs, 40.2 percent on threes

Best Moments

• Pouring in 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3-PT) in a win over Gonzaga.

• Returning from his second injury of the year and putting up 14 points, four rebounds and one assist while playing stellar defense in a win over Michigan State.

• Putting up 19 points and six rebounds in a win at Purdue.

• Posting 18 points and 10 boards in a win over Nebraska at home, with 12 of those points coming in the second half.

Season Overview

In the ultimate "what-if" season in college basketball, Livers' journey this past year was one big "what-if." He dealt with three different injuries throughout the course of the season (groin, hip and ankle). He looked like a new player in the beginning of the year, excelling in his new and increased role. But after returning multiple times from injury later in the year, Livers never looked the same, despite playing gritty on both ends of the floor.

Outlook For Next Season

He's still weighing his options when it comes to staying at U-M or taking the leap to the NBA. Livers will be a captain if he returns, a healthy Livers will have the opportunity to showcase his growing skillset for a full season. His defense, shooting and newfound ability to take defenders off the dribble make him a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate at 6-foot-7.