Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore and defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan combined to completely revitalize the Wolverines' secondary late last week. They added four players — all of whom play either cornerback or safety — from the Transfer Portal in the span of about 36 hours. The secondary has quickly turned into arguably U-M's most intriguing position group, with numerous players transferring both in and out, as well as a significant injury to a star player that was suffered in spring camp. Michigan's secondary was looking depleted and shallow coming out of spring ball, but Moore and Morgan have worked together to immediately address the secondary, which is now one of the deeper position groups on the entire roster. With the immense amount of turnover the secondary has seen, let's track how things have changed since the Wolverines won the national championship in early January.

The departures

Mike Sainristil (NFL) Michigan loses one of the best leaders and arguably one of the most legendary players in program history in Mike Sainristil. After five years in Ann Arbor — three as a wide receiver and two as a defensive back — Sainristil is off to the NFL. He totaled 44 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, two touchdowns, six passes defended and two forced fumbles in his final season as a Wolverine. Josh Wallace (NFL) Wallace transferred in from UMass last offseason in what was a low-risk, high-reward pickup for the Wolverines. At the very least, Michigan was set to add a player that would push younger players like Jyaire Hill and D.J. Waller for the second starting cornerback role. But much to Michigan's delight, Wallace turned out to be much more of a reward. He racked up 33 tackles, defended four passes, recovered two fumbles and forced one as well. Keon Sabb (Alabama) Sabb's decision to transfer out of Ann Arbor was one of the more puzzling moves of the offseason for followers of Michigan football. Heading into his junior season, Sabb was poised to continue establishing himself as a staple of the Wolverines' secondary. However, with both Makari Paige and Rod Moore electing to return, Sabb saw a path for more playing time with the Crimson Tide. D.J. Waller (Kentucky) Waller's late-spring entry into the Transfer Portal was almost as surprising as Sabb's entry in February. As a freshman, Waller proved himself to be a rising cornerback in Michigan's system, and he was thought to have a solid chance at winning the starting cornerback role opposite Will Johnson in 2024. Cam Calhoun (Utah) Calhoun failed to finish his freshman season with the Wolverines. He entered the Transfer Portal before Michigan's Rose Bowl win over Alabama on New Year's Day.

The returners

Will Johnson (junior) Michigan knows what it has in Johnson. He is one of the best players at his position in college football, and he is almost certainly set up to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson is Michigan's CB1. Makari Paige (fifth) Paige is back for a fifth and final season in Ann Arbor. As a senior last season, Paige made 13 starts at safety and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. He made 41 tackles with two passes defended and a fumble recovery. Paige is Michigan's closest thing to a sure thing other than Will Johnson in the secondary. Zeke Berry (junior) Berry has a big opportunity ahead of him in 2024. Although he served mainly as a depth piece in 2023, he has a chance to compete for a much more defined role for the Wolverines as he heads into his third year with the program. The California native has shown promise as a special teamer, but 2024 is set up for Berry to establish himself as a crucial piece in the team's secondary. Jyaire Hill (sophomore) Hill played in four games as a freshman last season, but he appears to be the frontrunner at the moment for the second starter at cornerback. At 6-foot-2, Hill provides length to go along with Will Johnson's 6-foot-3 frame. Michigan recently bolstered its secondary with two additions at cornerback, but Hill currently remains the player to beat for the starting role. Ja'Den McBurrows (senior) Like Berry, McBurrows will be one of the many risers fighting for more playing time in 2024. As a junior in 2023, McBurrows appeared in 11 games at defensive back, but he did not have a defined role. With Sainristil off to the NFL, the door is open for McBurrows to seize the vacant nickel role that Sainristil so magnificently held. Kody Jones (junior) Jones is in the same camp as McBurrows and Berry. All three will be competing for playing time, and fall camp will be a great opportunity for each player to showcase his abilities. Last season, Jones played in all three of Michigan's non-conference games, but he did not see the field again all season. Quinten Johnson (sixth) After initially declaring for the NFL Draft, Quinten Johnson is back for a sixth season at Michigan. As a fifth-year senior last season, Quinten Johnson came up big in key situations time and time again. Against Ohio State, he flattened Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in what was the most memorable pass breakup of the 2023 season. Then, in the Rose Bowl, Quinten Johnson forced a fumble by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe that Michigan's Josh Wallace pounced on. Quinten Johnson may not be the most talented player in the secondary, but he brings 45 games worth of experience to the table. Keshaun Harris (sixth) Similar to Quinten Johnson, Keshaun Harris, who started his Michigan career as a walk-on, brings plenty of experience to the secondary. He started three games at cornerback last season before Josh Wallace took over. Harris has proven that he is a solid depth piece should Jyaire Hill or any other cornerback slip up throughout the season. Rod Moore (senior) Unfortunately for Michigan and senior safety Rod Moore, the former two-time All-Big Ten selection will miss the majority, if not all, of the regular season with a knee injury.

The additions