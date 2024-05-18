Michigan football dipped back into the Transfer Portal on Friday to pick up former UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson III. The former Rebel becomes Michigan's fourth addition to the secondary, joining former Albany stud Aamir Hall in Ann Arbor, as well as Jaden Mangham and Wes Walker.

Johnson, a former two-star recruit from Houston, Texas in the class of 2020, has had an interesting college football experience thus far.

Prior to his time at UNLV, he was previously committed to the University of Texas El Paso for three months from October 2019 to January 2020 before he withdrew from his commitment.

Then, one month after decommiting from UTEP, he committed and signed with the Rebels.

As a freshman at UNLV in 2020, Johnson played in four games and turned heads late in the season with a seven-tackle performance against Hawai'i.

The momentum carried over into his sophomore season, when Johnson racked up 25 tackles, three interceptions and two passes defended.

Johnson dealt with injuries throughout the 2022 season and only played in three games. He still managed to total 10 tackles and an interception in an injury-riddled season.

As a fourth-year player returning from injury in 2023, Johnson tallied 36 tackles and seven passes defended.

He arrives in Ann Arbor with four career interceptions and 78 total tackles in only two full seasons with UNLV.

Johnson will bolster what once was a depleted secondary following the departures of D.J. Waller and Keon Sabb as well as the injury of senior safety Rod Moore.

The former Rebel joins Will Johnson, Jyaire Hill, Hall, Ja'Den McBurrows, Keshaun Harris and others in the cornerback room.

What once was a position group in great need of depth, the cornerback position has been quickly addressed by Sherrone Moore and the Michigan coaching staff. The room features a star in Will Johnson, a player many Michigan fans would argue is the best at his position in the country, young talent in Hill, and McBurrows and experienced veterans in Hall and Ricky Johnson.