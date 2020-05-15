Collegiate football players had not been allowed to sport the number before, but a recent rule change eliminated that and allowed the digit to be an available number for athletes to wear.

Michigan Wolverines football freshman cornerback Andre Seldon tweeted this afternoon that he will be wearing the No. 0 jersey during his Maize and Blue career, with sophomore wideout Giles Jackson chiming in soon after and revealing he will be as well.

I Will Be Wearing Number #0 At The University Of Michigan, Best Birthday Gift Ever❗️Ecstatic To Know What Number I’ll Be Representing The University In 〽️

"I will be wearing number #0 at the University of Michigan," Seldon tweeted. "Best birthday gift ever! Ecstatic to know what number I'll be representing the University in [Michigan]."

"Bet that up!" Jackson chimed in. "We the first to wear it. [M] one of a kind."

Jackson and Seldon truly will be one of a kind in Michigan history, seeing as how no Wolverine football players have ever worn the number zero before.

Jackson sported No. 15 last season as a freshman, hauling in nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, while also averaging 25.9 yards on 24 kick return attempts and taking one 97 yards to the house in U-M's 38-7 win at Maryland on Nov. 2.

Seldon, meanwhile, was an early enrollee and took part in the team's bowl practices leading up to the Alabama Citrus Bowl showdown, and was seen wearing No. 3 during that time.

Five other early enrollee freshmen jersey numbers were revealed during that span as well, with running back Blake Corum wearing No. 2, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green sporting No. 41, defensive end Braiden McGregor rocking No. 17, safety Makari Paige wearing No. 7 and offensive lineman Zak Zinter sporting No. 65.

It remains to be seen whether or not these will be the official jersey numbers the early enrollees will retain in the fall.