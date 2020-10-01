Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Stueber suffered a devastating, season-ending injury last August during fall camp, one that held him out the entire 2019 season. At that time, Stueber was battling with redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield for the starting job at right tackle. Fast forward a year, and Stueber is healthy and ready to go, and will most likely start next to Mayfield, with Stueber now sliding inside to guard. "I played tackle most of my career here, but I did play a little left guard going into my sophomore year when Ben Bredeson's knee swelled up, so I moved to guard for a little bit," he said in a Zoom conference call with reporters Thursday.. It is a little different for me playing guard. "I really don't have a preference, I'm all about whatever is helping the unit, helping the team. It has helped me playing tackle from a guard's perspective. I know what I like playing as tackle so I can help tailor my play to whatever the tackle needs. It's really just getting the technique down, helping the center. Getting the center and guard calls right. I'm experienced there. In the long run, it's going to help me with versatility playing tackle and guard." Padded practices began Thursday for the Wolverines, ahead of the Oct. 24 opener against Minnesota, and Stueber is psyched for the opportunity to strap on the pads for the first time in 14 months. "We're putting pads on again, we have a live 7-on-7 period and it's the first time in over a year I've put on pads and got to fully hit. I can't wait for it," he said. RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Oct. 1) RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Freshmen Impressing On Defense

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Andrew Stueber is excited to return from his injury. (AP Images)

Following the Big Ten's postponement of the season back in August, Mayfield declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and signed with an agent. But after the reinstatement of the campaign and some thought, Mayfield returned to Ann Arbor. Stueber said their familiarity with one another will be a major plus for the Wolverines' line, specifically on the right side. "It definitely develops with everyday practice but it gets to the point where — because I've also played right tackle — I know what he's looking for in a guard on a double block," Stueber said. "We're pretty much on the same page already, so by watching film and getting on the same page, it's helped a lot with our chemistry on the offensive line as a whole. Playing next to him, he's now a veteran player, he has a whole season under his belt so he knows what he's looking for, too. Both of us are pretty experienced players so it's pretty easy to play next to him." Michigan's players with they could be playing this upcoming weekend, and certainly were disappointed when it looked like there would be no fall season at all, but Stueber pointed out that the extra time before the first game has been a positive for Michigan's revamped offensive line, following the departures of four to the NFL. "[Offensive line] Coach [Ed] Warinner has really focused on our first couple steps, our eyes, our hand placement, and just, overall, the mentality of the game," Stueber said. :"I would say that's the biggest thing for the younger guys. The hardest thing for the younger guys coming from high school, or even second-year guys, is the mental aspect of the game — knowing your assignment, knowing how to block, know your aiming point, and everything. Not having pads and not being able to have contact, that was the biggest focus. I think that's leveled the plane for a lot of the younger guys. "I feel like as far as the mental side of the o-line, I think we're pretty much there. We have a whole understanding of the offense, a whole understanding of how it could change and how we can adapt to it. "The next piece is the physical side. Just got able to put on pads yesterday, that was kind of our acclimation period. Today is our first day of full-go so I think that's the next piece — putting it together. "As an o-line, we're looking really athletic. Looking really good, really strong, fast and quick. I can't wait to see that all put together with pads and showing the first game against Minnesota."

