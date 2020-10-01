 Michigan Wolverines Football: What We Learned This week, Bold Predictions And College football Picks
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-01 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Oct. 1)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox give their one big bold prediction for Michigan Wolverines football this upcoming season, talk about what they learned after Jim Harbaugh, Don Brown and Ed Warinner all spoke publicly this week and much more.

RELATED: Recruiting Mailbag: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards?

RELATED: Meet Cristian Dixon, Michigan's Most Interesting Commit

Michigan Wolverines football cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich has a lot to replace in 2020.
Michigan Wolverines football cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich has a lot to replace in 2020. (Per Kjeldsen)
