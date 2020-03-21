Andy Katz: Livers A ‘Possible Big Ten Player Of The Year’ Next Season
Big Ten Network and NCAA.com college basketball analyst Andy Katz gave a breakdown on each Big Ten team and what his favorite five things about them were from the 2019-20 season. Katz pointed to several positives to take away from the Wolverines’ campaign that was cut short, including the emergence of junior forward Isaiah Livers as a star player.
RELATED: Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams End HS Careers On High Note
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Josh Christopher, Grad Transfers & More
Livers A 'Possible Big Ten Player Of The Year' Next Season, Wagner Made An Impact
In his first two seasons, Livers was a role player and self-proclaimed “Swiss Army knife,” but with key departures heading into the year, his role grew.
“The blossoming of junior Isaiah Livers into a potential star and a possible Big Ten Player of the Year next season,” was the first positive Katz pointed out about U-M’s season. “And, freshman Franz Wagner. He ended up being an impactful player for the Wolverines as soon as he was healthy.”
Livers wasn’t able to show his full potential in his junior season. He missed 10 games due groin, hip and ankle injuries throughout the year. Livers was tied with senior point guard Zavier Simpson as U-M’s leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game. He also added 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Livers shot 50 percent from three during his sophomore season, but wasn’t able to match that mark this past year, mostly due to not being 100 percent even when he did return.
Livers will likely, at the very least, test the NBA waters. He has a chance to make the jump, though the lack of pre-draft workouts and opportunities to impress NBA organizations may make it tough for him to climb draft boards.
Wagner, on the other hand, had a late start to the season, missing the first four games due to a broken right wrist that he suffered in preseason practices. He struggled out of the gate, but by the end of the year was one of U-M’s most reliable stars, on both ends of the floor. He finished the year averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
Michigan-MSU Rivalry Isn't Going Anywhere
Next on Katz’s list was U-M beating Michigan State in Ann Arbor, in the second meeting between the two clubs on the year. After MSU beat U-M, 87-69, in East Lansing, U-M got Livers back and returned the favor with a 77-68 victory over the Spartans.
“It signaled that the rivalry isn’t going anywhere between the two schools.”
Simpson And Teske Were Invaluable
“Michigan’s seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske proved to be invaluable leaders for the Wolverines during a transitional year from John Beilein to Juwan Howard," Katz said.
Simpson and Jon Teske, along with Livers, were the glue that held the team together in wake of a coaching change. The co-captains contributed big on the floor, with Simpson averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds (second in the country) per game, and Teske posting 11.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.1 assists per game.
***
The other two favorites from Katz’s list were Juwan Howard coaching his first game of the season on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State, and the Wolverines winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in late November, behind wins over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga.
How would you grade @JuwanHoward's first year leading @umichbball?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 19, 2020
Don't tell us until you watch @TheAndyKatz's Five Faves from the 2019-20 campaign: pic.twitter.com/VQxYfn5gyB
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook