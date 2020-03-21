Big Ten Network and NCAA.com college basketball analyst Andy Katz gave a breakdown on each Big Ten team and what his favorite five things about them were from the 2019-20 season. Katz pointed to several positives to take away from the Wolverines’ campaign that was cut short, including the emergence of junior forward Isaiah Livers as a star player.

In his first two seasons, Livers was a role player and self-proclaimed “Swiss Army knife,” but with key departures heading into the year, his role grew.



“The blossoming of junior Isaiah Livers into a potential star and a possible Big Ten Player of the Year next season,” was the first positive Katz pointed out about U-M’s season. “And, freshman Franz Wagner. He ended up being an impactful player for the Wolverines as soon as he was healthy.”

Livers wasn’t able to show his full potential in his junior season. He missed 10 games due groin, hip and ankle injuries throughout the year. Livers was tied with senior point guard Zavier Simpson as U-M’s leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game. He also added 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Livers shot 50 percent from three during his sophomore season, but wasn’t able to match that mark this past year, mostly due to not being 100 percent even when he did return.

Livers will likely, at the very least, test the NBA waters. He has a chance to make the jump, though the lack of pre-draft workouts and opportunities to impress NBA organizations may make it tough for him to climb draft boards.

Wagner, on the other hand, had a late start to the season, missing the first four games due to a broken right wrist that he suffered in preseason practices. He struggled out of the gate, but by the end of the year was one of U-M’s most reliable stars, on both ends of the floor. He finished the year averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.