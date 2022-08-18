Anoma granted two years of eligibility at Michigan
Michigan landed a monstrous impact player from the transfer portal at an unusual time late Wednesday night.
Usually, schools will grab transfers in the immediate months following the season, usually no later than July.
However, former Alabama, Houston, and UT-Austin defensive end Eyabi Anoma will join the Michigan football roster past the halfway point of fall camp.
Following the news, speculation surrounding the former five-star's eligibility arose. Maize & Blue Review can confirm that Anoma will have two years of eligibility when he joins the Wolverines.
Anoma originally signed with the Crimson Tide out of the 2018 recruiting class. After transferring to Houston in 2019, he was dismissed shortly after.
He sat out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules before transferring to UT Martin in 2021, where he led the conference in sacks (9.5) and sky-rocketed up NFL Draft boards.
With only two weeks of camp for Anoma to participate in, he'll need to fight his way up the depth chart while learning a new defensive system.
Still, the 6-foot-5 edge weapon is expected to be an impact player on the edge of the defense at some point this season.
He'll have the opportunity to return in 2023 if he doesn't declare for the draft or transfer for the fourth time.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @ritchietmr
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram