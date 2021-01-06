TGR: Michigan has been one of the best offensive teams in the country this year in terms of shooting. Their eFG% is 9th in the country, they make over 60% of their two-point shots, they're making over 36% from three, and they are a top-25 free throw shooting team in terms of percentage. All of these stats are a major jump from last year in those categories. What's been the biggest change offensively with this year's Wolverine team?

Clayton Sayfie: First off, I would just point out how impressive it is that Michigan is actually a more efficient offensive team than it was last year, considering the Wolverines lost point guard Zavier Simpson, who had the most assists in the country last year, and two-year starting big man Jon Teske, while bringing in new faces in two transfer guards and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Columbia grad transfer Mike Smith, who was known for his scoring at Columbia and led the Ivy League in points per game last season (22.8), has done a great job being a facilitator, averaging 5.3 helpers per outing. Then, there is continuity at the two-guard spot with senior Eli Brooks, who is a streaky shooter, and on the wings with sophomore Franz Wagner and senior Isaiah Livers, with the former being a slasher and the latter being an elite three-point shooter.

But really, the biggest difference is Michigan's ability to throw it into the post and get buckets with Dickinson, who is one of the best big men in the league already and one of the top freshmen in the country. He's a great passer out of the post, which is rare for a first-year guy (or any big man), and that gives opposing defenses fits. If you double him, he can find the open guy. I can't wait for the matchup with Liam Robbins tonight, because I believe it'll be a lot of one-on-one coverage.