Answering Seven Questions Before Michigan Plays Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Cade McNamara have led their team to a 6-0 start. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Q: What’s your read on Michigan so far this season? My read is that this feels like a Jim Harbaugh-coached Michigan team, unlike last season, which was riddled with opt-outs and injuries. The Wolverines compete hard and have an identity of being physical, and are much improved from a year ago. How improved? We're going to find out over the next several weeks, with 'red-letter games' at Michigan State (Oct. 30), at Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus Ohio State (Nov. 27) all on the horizon. Q: During the offseason, there was speculation that Jim Harbaugh might get fired. He ended up getting extended and has started 6-0 now. What’s the vibe around him and his job security? It was a very interesting and unique situation. Having won 70 percent of his games and posting 10-win seasons in three of his five full-length campaigns at the helm, he wasn't on the verge of being fired in a traditional sense. However, he was the only Power Five head coach with one year remaining on his contract, with negotiations having been put on hold once the coronavirus pandemic hit last March, so a decision had to be made on both sides. Ultimately, Harbaugh didn't want to leave, and Michigan wanted to bring him back but slashed his base salary in half and upped his incentives. The vibe around him at 6-0 is extremely good, and it appears that he's won over some of the fan base that wasn't on his side back in the winter ... for now. Again, there are big games upcoming, and the expectations are always sky high here in Ann Arbor. He knows that, and embraces that, more than anyone. Nobody is taking "a deep, long bow" halfway through the year, he says.

Q: Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have been the headliners for Michigan’s offense, are there any underrated playmakers on that side of the ball? Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have been outstanding, as you noted. While we won't take anything away from what they've done, the offensive line deserves a lot of credit. After injuries plagued the group last season and guys were shuffling in and out, the Wolverines have gelled up front faster than many imagined. Leading the way there has been sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, a captain, and redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber, who is playing his best football. We also have to mention quarterback Cade McNamara, who has run this offense at an very high level. While the Maize and Blue lean on their run game, McNamara has had to make some big throws, especially over the last two weeks, and has delivered in significant moments. The biggest compliment he can be paid is that he doesn't make many mistakes, having taken just one sack and thrown one interception this season, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for five touchdowns. It's important to note he's doing all of that without his top wide receiver, junior Ronnie Bell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury two quarters into the season. Q: How has Michigan’s defense changed after Don Brown’s departure this offseason? Michigan's defense has changed drastically now that first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald is in charge. The Wolverines are playing zone coverage more, mixing up fronts and disguising what they want to do pre-snap. Led by junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a projected first-round draft pick who was recently called the "best player in college football" by a PFF analyst, this defense has continually come up with big stops. They're willing to 'bend' much more than they were under Brown, giving up some short yardage throws on the outside, etc., but have done a good job eventually making the opposition punt or attempt field goals. The unit ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense (15.5 points per game) and 23rd in total defense (310 yards per contest).

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has 5.5 sacks on the season. (AP Images)