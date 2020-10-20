At 32 years old, Michigan Wolverines football and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham racked up two sacks and two tackles for loss against Baltimore on Sunday, and now sits near the top of the NFL in both categories. It wasn't all positive news for Michigan Men in the pros this weekend, however, with Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush each tearing their ACLs. Both players will miss the rest of the year. We have complete updates below on how every Michigan player performed in the NFL over the weekend.

Former Michigan Wolverines football DE Brandon Graham (left) played at U-M from 2006-09. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 17 of his 27 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in Tampa Bay's 38-10 beatdown of Green Bay … On the year, Brady is completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions … His 14 scoring tosses are the fourth most in the NFL and his 1,541 yards rank 11th.

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Did not play in the 5-1 Ravens' narrow 30-28 win over the Eagles … Bredeson has appeared in two of Baltimore's six affairs in a backup role.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and accumulated five tackles and half a sack in Pittsburgh's 38-7 destruction of 4-2 Cleveland, but tore his ACL during the clash and will miss the rest of the season … Bush ends his 2020 campaign with five starts, 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles are the second most on the team.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Earned his first starting assignment of the year in Denver's 18-12 win at 2-3 New England, but didn't compile any stats … Butt has played in all five of the 2-3 Broncos' contests (one start) and has hauled in two catches for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Logged one tackle off the bench in the Chiefs' 26-17 win at Buffalo yesterday … Charlton has seen the field in five of Kansas City's six games in a backup role, posting six tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched one tackle, one stop behind the line of scrimmage and one pass defended in Kansas City's 26-17 triumph at Buffalo … Clark has started all six outings for the 5-1 Chiefs, posting 12 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and a pass defended.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started at center in Arizona's 38-10 beatdown of the Cowboys last night … Cole has begun all four of the showdowns he has appeared in, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Was placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 10 … Prior to the setback, Danna appeared in four showdowns off the bench, posting seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Darboh has spent the entirety of the season on the 5-0 Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 4-1 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Racked up two tackles off the bench in Green Bay's 38-10 blowout loss at Tampa Bay … Gary has seen action in four of the Packers' five tilts (missed one with an ankle injury), recording nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the 1-5 Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Gentry has been on 5-0 Pittsburgh's active roster for all five affairs, but has yet to see playing time in 2020.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started and played every snap in the Broncos' 18-12 win at New England … Glasgow has started all five of Denver's clashes and has been on the field for every offensive snap the team has taken.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Received playing time on special teams in the Colts' 31-27 win over Cincinnati, but didn't register any statistics … Glasgow has earned playing time in all six of Indianapolis' contests on special teams, totaling five tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Houston Texans

Was signed to Houston's practice squad as a free agent on Sept. 28 and has resided there ever since.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Enjoyed a monster afternoon during Philadelphia's 30-28 loss to Baltimore, tallying six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss … Graham has earned the starting nod in all six games, accumulating 17 tackles, five sacks and eight tackles for loss … His five sacks and eight stops behind the line of scrimmage are both tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Henne is the backup to starter Patrick Mahomes and has not yet seen action in 2020.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle had a bye this week … Hill has been limited to just two outings this season due to a back injury and has compiled 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 5-1 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in a showdown this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 82 percent of his club's special teams snaps in Washington's 20-19 loss to the Giants, but did not log any stats … Hudson has appeared in all six of Washington's clashes on special teams (no defensive snaps yet), notching one tackle.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders placed him on the coronavirus list on Oct. 6 and he has not played since then, though he returned to practice Oct. 19 and is expected to participate next weekend … Hurst had appeared in four contests (no starts) and posted 13 tackles, half a sack and one tackle for loss.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in the Titans' 42-36 win over the Texans, but tore his ACL during the win and will miss the rest of the year … Lewan has started all four games for the 5-0 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Earned the starting nod in Dallas' 38-10 loss to Arizona last night and logged one tackle … Lewis has started four of the five outings he has appeared in (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury) and has tallied 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played 81 percent of the Rams' special teams snaps in their 24-16 defeat at San Francisco, but didn't rack up any stats … Long has received playing time in all six outings for Los Angeles but has only recorded one tackle.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 3-2 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a showdown this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Did not receive playing time in last night's 38-10 setback against the Cardinals … McKeon has competed in three of the Cowboys' six affairs this season, but has yet to log any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Appeared on special teams in 1-5 Minnesota's 40-23 loss to the Falcons, but didn't register any stats … Metellus has played in five of the Vikings' six tilts (primarily on special teams), tallying two tackles.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

The 5-0 Seahawks enjoyed a bye … Mone has seen the field in all five of the Seahawks' affairs (no starts), totaling six tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety in the club's Sept. 27 win over Dallas.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was promoted to the Raiders' active roster on Sept. 23 after the club signed him as a free agent on Sept. 19, but he has not yet appeared in a clash this season.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started at left guard and played every offensive snap in the Patriots' 18-12 loss to the 2-3 Broncos, while also recovering an offensive fumble … Onwenu has started all five of the Patriots' contests this season — two on the right side as an extra tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Averaged 22.2 yards on four kick returns and three yards on two punt returns in the Browns' 38-7 loss at Pittsburgh … Peoples-Jones has started one of the three games he's played in for the 4-2 Browns and has averaged 21.8 yards on 12 kick returns and six yards on four punts brought back.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started and accumulated a season-high six tackles in the Giants' 20-19 triumph over Washington … Peppers has earned the starting nod in four of the five outings he's played in (missed one with a low ankle sprain), compiling 21 tackles, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

The Saints enjoyed a bye week … Ruiz has started one of the four showdowns he's participated in (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury), with his playing time coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Played just two special teams snaps in the Packers' 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay … Runyan has seen action in all five of the 4-1 Packers' tilts, though he's only appeared on offense in two of them.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Saw special teams action in the Panthers' 23-16 loss to the Bears, but did not see the field on offense … Schofield has played in five of the Panthers' six affairs, starting the first two clashes at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 contest against the Chargers and taking on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Placed on the injured reserve on Sept. 26 with an ankle injury and has not yet played in 2020.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Logged a season-high five tackles in 1-5 Jacksonville's 34-16 home loss to the 2-3 Lions … Watson has earned playing time in all six of the Jaguars' games, notching nine tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and posted five tackles in the Jaguars' 34-16 setback against Detroit … Wilson has started each of the three outings he has played in (missed three with a hamstring injury), racking up 13 tackles, one pass defended and an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Started the Patriots' 18-12 loss to the Broncos but only recorded one tackle … Winovich has started all five of New England's showdowns, registering 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers