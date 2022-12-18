Three-star ATH DJ Waller (Youngstown, Ohio) announced his pledge to Michigan football on Sunday, becoming the 20th member of the Wolverines' 2023 class.

Michigan extended an offer to Waller toward the middle of November. Shortly after, Waller took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines in person for their game against Illinois on Nov. 19.

Kentucky tried to get in the mix in Waller's recruitment and extended the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder an offer a few days before his Michigan visit. Waller then visited Lexington this past weekend, but committed to the Wolverines after seeing the Wildcats in person.

Defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale has been recruiting Waller, who are both natives of Youngstown.

Maize & Blue Review spoke to his high school coach at Chaney, Seth Antram, before his visit to Michigan on Nov. 19. Antram said he believes the Wolverines are getting a special player.

"Just flat out, he's a game changer," Antram said. "He's going to be an impact player, hopefully early on but definitely as he gets in and learns the system. He's probably going to be a multi-year starter."

Antram also commended Waller's leadership qualities and said he is someone who will command the defensive backfield.

"The other guys respond to his type of leadership," said Antram. "Kind of a quiet guy, but is going to do everything on and off the field that the coaching staff, the administration and the school asks of him, and that's just great to have in a team environment to begin with."

Aside from Michigan and Kentucky, Waller had other offers from West Virginia, Ball State, Ohio, Marshall and Toledo.

Waller is the second defensive back commit in the class for Michigan, joining fellow Ohio native Cameron Calhoun, who committed to the Wolverines after attending the Michigan-OSU game over the weekend in Columbus.



