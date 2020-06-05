Each outlet views the Maize and Blue in nearly an identical light, with Street & Smith's pegging Michigan as the preseason No. 14 team in the nation, and Athlon as the No. 15 overall club.

Athlon and Street & Smith's preseason college football magazines have officially hit store shelves, and both publications are tabbing the Michigan Wolverines as a top 15 club heading into the 2020 campaign.

Street & Smith's doesn't project a final record for the Wolverines in 2020, but pegs them as the fourth best team in the Big Ten behind No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State and No. 12 Wisconsin, and once again winding up in the Citrus Bowl.

"This season will be the biggest test of [head coach Jim] Harbaugh's development of recruits at Michigan, which might not have a ton of experience but consistently has signed talent," they wrote.

"The Wolverines will have perhaps the most interesting quarterback competition to watch in the Big Ten. [Shea] Patterson's successor will be either [redshirt junior] Dylan McCaffrey or [redshirt sophomore] Joe Milton, both of whom have waited their turns to possibly start at Michigan."

Street & Smith's goes on to note that the offensive line will be the biggest question mark on U-M's entire team in 2020, though it quickly mentions that Michigan "will be able to run the ball" thanks to the presences of sophomore Zach Charbonnet, and redshirt sophomores Hassan Haskins and Christian Turner.

Despite the fact that Michigan's defense will be "trending younger" in 2020, the outlet is high on the Wolverines' defensive unit and cites sophomore safety Daxton Hill, sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone and senior defensive end Kwity Paye as the primary reasons why.

"The schedule, however, doesn't offer many favors," the magazine concluded on its writeup. "U-M opens the season at Washington, draws Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue from the West Division and will have to play both Michigan State and Ohio State on the road.

"The Wolverines will be good again, but they're in for more of the same — still a step away from the top of the Big Ten East."

Street & Smith's also had several peculiar projections in regards to Michigan's 2020 depth chart, the most notable of which was the exclusion of a pair of fifth-year seniors in tight end Nick Eubanks and defensive tackle Carlo Kemp from cracking the two-deep at their respective spots (the outlet had redshirt sophomore Luke Schoonmaker starting at tight end and senior fullback Ben Mason starting alongside Hinton at defensive tackle).

They also projected redshirt junior Joel Honigford to start at right guard and freshman A.J. Henning to earn a starting job at receiver, neither of which is entirely out of the question.