Isaiah Livers and other underclassmen have until August 3 to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft.https://t.co/pOJ8NufcHF— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 4, 2020
The NCAA has set a new deadline for underclassmen going through predraft process to withdraw.https://t.co/M85ZS9zJ7O— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) June 4, 2020
Looks like the LSU AD is trying to get the ball rolling on what would be a pretty epic series. Michigan hasn’t shied away from big non-conference games in recent years. https://t.co/emKotf9ZWt— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) June 4, 2020
The “Michigan Difference” is the people who attend and who have attended this great University and how they are prepared for life after graduation. pic.twitter.com/4fxHPRijbb— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) June 5, 2020
Listen to this. Or if you're really brave, go ahead and watch the video version of our chat.https://t.co/W9f1am6ZkU— Scott Bell (@sbell021) June 4, 2020
Teammates at Michigan and now New England ➡️ Career college grades:— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 4, 2020
Chase Winovich, ED - 92.5
Josh Uche, ED - 89.7 pic.twitter.com/mw0jxKJ6wW
June 5, 2020 Happy Birthday Michigan Man Chris Bohn - https://t.co/znxLU4g4ky pic.twitter.com/Vh74hk8Mme— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 5, 2020
Former Michigan DB Jaylen Kelly-Powell has committed to Akron, per his Instagram page. The four-star 2017 recruit entered the transfer portal in January.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) June 4, 2020
Love you Khalid I hope you have the greatest birthday! Thank you for always being my friend!@Thatboylid80 pic.twitter.com/TRuYOu2LSY— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) June 4, 2020
Michigan will beat Ohio State this year!! Save this Tweet〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Fv3Frs3z2w— Andrew Buris (@AndrewBuris) June 4, 2020
Well, I am from the South 😁 https://t.co/GwD6HoNhaE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 4, 2020
Just wrapped up a great interview with new Michigan commit Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan)! Look for it this weekend on @TheWolverineMag podcast. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 4, 2020
🔥 Hot Tip: Fancy drills look cool on social media, but if they don’t show up in the game don’t do them.— Craig Roh (@craigroh) June 4, 2020
Here is one drill I really like for improving get off and ability to turn the corner that shows up in games! pic.twitter.com/Mnnyq7nFgh
Breaking! @LivingstonAward winners announced! The award recognizes the best in local, national and international reporting for work released in 2019 by journalists under age 35. Congrats to @BrettMmurphy @assuss and @CarolineYLChen!https://t.co/zYqrZBgFD8@UMKnightWallace pic.twitter.com/JWRXMSX8kw— Michigan News (@UMichiganNews) June 4, 2020
• TheWolverine Staff: Chat: Harbaugh's top 5 Recruiting Class, Odds of a 2020 Season and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 2020: Predicting the Season, Game by Game
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Breaking Down key Michigan/Notre Dame Recruiting Battles
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Brady, Graham Make PFF's List of top 50 NFL Players
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Former Michigan DB Jaylen Kelly-Powell Reveals Transfer Destination in Passionate Instagram Post
