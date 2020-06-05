News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If #Michigan plays #LSU, which Michigan reporter should bite the bullet and try to translate [LSU coach] Ed Orgeron for us Michiganders?"
— The 'Touch the Banner' Twitter account, discussing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron's rough and gruff voice after rumors of a potential LSU/Michigan game in the future began to swirl yesterday

Top Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Chat: Harbaugh's top 5 Recruiting Class, Odds of a 2020 Season and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 2020: Predicting the Season, Game by Game

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Breaking Down key Michigan/Notre Dame Recruiting Battles

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Brady, Graham Make PFF's List of top 50 NFL Players

• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Former Michigan DB Jaylen Kelly-Powell Reveals Transfer Destination in Passionate Instagram Post

