TheWolverine staff answers all your questions pertaining to Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh's roll on the recruiting trail, basketball coach Juwan Howard's 2020-21 roster and more in this 'Ask Anything Thursday.'

All topics are on the table (outside of politics, of course), as the entire staff of TheWolverine will be present to address any U-M-related questions you may have relating to the Maize and Blue.

SUBSCRIBERS CAN JOIN HERE.

*Note: TheWolverine will hold its weekly chat each Thursday at noon.