 Jalen Mayfield became the second Michigan Wolverines football player taken in this year's NFL Draft.
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 20:49:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Atlanta Falcons Select OL Jalen Mayfield Early In The NFL Draft's 3rd Round

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield became the second U-M player taken in this year's NFL Draft, coming off the board in the third round at No. 68 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive end Kwity Paye went No. 21 overall last night to the Indianapolis Colts, giving Michigan at least one selection in 83 consecutive drafts (since 1939).

Michigan Wolverines football's Jalen Mayfield
Michigan Wolverines football's Jalen Mayfield hails from Grand Rapids, Mich. (USA Today Sports Images)
Mayfield came to Michigan as a four-star prospect from Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Mich., and redshirted while playing in three games as a freshman in 2018.

The 2019 campaign is when he burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman. He started all 13 games at right tackle, and helped anchor a Wolverine offensive line that was excellent at not allowing opponents into its backfield (gave up just 63 tackles for loss on the year, which was tied for 22nd nationally).

The '19 U-M front five — led by former position coach Ed Warinner — has now seen all five of its starters selected in the NFL Draft, with left tackle Jon Runyan, left guard Ben Bredeson, center Cesar Ruiz and right guard Mike Onwenu having been the previous four selectees.

Mayfield earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from the league's coaches at the end of the 2019 campaign, and had sky-high expectations surrounding him heading into 2020.

The '20 season did not go as planned, however. Mayfield originally opted out when the Big Ten announced the cancellation of its fall football, before opting back in after the campaign was declared a go.

He started the Wolverines' first two games at right tackle against Minnesota and Michigan State, respectively, but was injured in the Oct. 31 loss to the Spartans and never appeared again.

He decided to turn pro at season's end, wrapping up his U-M tenure with 15 starts in just 18 appearances. The highlight of Mayfield's collegiate career occurred in the 2019 showdown against Ohio State when he limited then-Buckeye junior defensive end Chase Young to a combined zero tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, a year in which Young racked up 21 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 16.5 sacks.

