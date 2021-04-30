Michigan Wolverines football offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield became the second U-M player taken in this year's NFL Draft, coming off the board in the third round at No. 68 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive end Kwity Paye went No. 21 overall last night to the Indianapolis Colts, giving Michigan at least one selection in 83 consecutive drafts (since 1939).

Michigan Wolverines football's Jalen Mayfield hails from Grand Rapids, Mich. (USA Today Sports Images)

Mayfield came to Michigan as a four-star prospect from Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Mich., and redshirted while playing in three games as a freshman in 2018. The 2019 campaign is when he burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman. He started all 13 games at right tackle, and helped anchor a Wolverine offensive line that was excellent at not allowing opponents into its backfield (gave up just 63 tackles for loss on the year, which was tied for 22nd nationally). The '19 U-M front five — led by former position coach Ed Warinner — has now seen all five of its starters selected in the NFL Draft, with left tackle Jon Runyan, left guard Ben Bredeson, center Cesar Ruiz and right guard Mike Onwenu having been the previous four selectees.