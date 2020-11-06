Audio: Austin Fox Joins CrimsonCast Podcast To Talk U-M, Harbaugh's Future
TheWolverine's Austin Fox joined Scott Caulfield on the CrimsonCast podcast this week to discuss the Michigan Wolverines' football team prior to its showdown at Indiana tomorrow.
Fox and Caulfield went in-depth on the matchup itself before discussing a potential mental hurdle IU has to clear to take down Michigan, and concluded by talking about U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and his future in Ann Arbor.
Those who are interested can listen to the segment by CLICKING HERE.
