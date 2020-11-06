 TheWolverine's Austin Fox joins an Indiana podcast to discuss the Michigan Wolverines' football game at IU this weekend.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 15:37:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Audio: Austin Fox Joins CrimsonCast Podcast To Talk U-M, Harbaugh's Future

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

TheWolverine's Austin Fox joined Scott Caulfield on the CrimsonCast podcast this week to discuss the Michigan Wolverines' football team prior to its showdown at Indiana tomorrow.

Fox and Caulfield went in-depth on the matchup itself before discussing a potential mental hurdle IU has to clear to take down Michigan, and concluded by talking about U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and his future in Ann Arbor.

Those who are interested can listen to the segment by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

RELATED: Van Bergen, Borton Podcast

Michigan Wolverines football RB Zach Charbonnet
The Michigan Wolverines' football team crushed Indiana last year, 39-14, in Bloomington. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}