Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 22:23:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan's loss at Ohio State, more.

P1nc5lzyrxioraidgl7m
USA Today Sports Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}