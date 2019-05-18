News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 20:04:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Audio: Chris Balas Talks Beilein, Search For His Replacement

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk about John Beilein's departure, the search for his replacement.

John Beilein is now the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers (Per Kjeldsen)

