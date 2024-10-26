Availability report: Will Johnson officially out versus MSU

Fans from all over the mitten have descended upon Ann Arbor for Saturday night's rivalry contest between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. Neither team is having a fantastic season, but the programs are currently trending in polar opposite directions.

Michigan, fresh off winning its 12th national championship in program history, is limping its way through what is currently a 4-3 season. The quarterback carousel is expected to continue with Davis Warren reportedly getting the start under center for the Wolverines.

Michigan State, on the other hand, is 4-3, but the Spartans are playing well under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith. Second-year quarterback Aidan Chiles has shown promise at times this season, and a win over Michigan on Saturday could prove to be a building block for the Spartans going forward.

The Wolverines are three-point favorites heading into the matchup.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, star cornerback Will Johnson will miss the rivalry game. He was listed as out on the availability report. Senior defensive back Quinten Johnson is also questionable.

