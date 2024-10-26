Availability report: Will Johnson officially out versus MSU

in other news
Opponent Lookahead: Where Michigan State ranks statistically
Looking at where Michigan's next opponent, Michigan State, ranks statistically.
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Michigan State
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Michigan State.
Bryce Underwood: The facts, the unknowns and everything in between
M&BR is discussing Michigan's push for Bryce Underwood inside The Den.
INTEL: Quick note on OL
M&BR has the latest on Michigan's OL heading into the MSU game.
Running Visitor List: Michigan State
M&BR has a running list of visitors as Michigan takes on Michigan State.
in other news
Opponent Lookahead: Where Michigan State ranks statistically
Looking at where Michigan's next opponent, Michigan State, ranks statistically.
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Michigan State
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Michigan State.
Bryce Underwood: The facts, the unknowns and everything in between
M&BR is discussing Michigan's push for Bryce Underwood inside The Den.
Fans from all over the mitten have descended upon Ann Arbor for Saturday night's rivalry contest between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. Neither team is having a fantastic season, but the programs are currently trending in polar opposite directions.
Michigan, fresh off winning its 12th national championship in program history, is limping its way through what is currently a 4-3 season. The quarterback carousel is expected to continue with Davis Warren reportedly getting the start under center for the Wolverines.
Michigan State, on the other hand, is 4-3, but the Spartans are playing well under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith. Second-year quarterback Aidan Chiles has shown promise at times this season, and a win over Michigan on Saturday could prove to be a building block for the Spartans going forward.
The Wolverines are three-point favorites heading into the matchup.
Unfortunately for the Wolverines, star cornerback Will Johnson will miss the rivalry game. He was listed as out on the availability report. Senior defensive back Quinten Johnson is also questionable.
Below is the full report:
Questionable
WR Kendrick Bell
DL Enow Etta
DB Quinten Johnson
Out
WR Amorion Walker
DB Will Johnson
DB Jaden Mangham
LB Micah Pollard
DB Rod Moore
QB Jack Tuttle
RB Jordan Marshall
DL Rayshaun Benny
RB Bryson Kuzdzal
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram