The Michigan Wolverine's men's basketball team is getting to play in the Big Ten Tournament with hopes of earning a berth in the National Tournament. It has been a difficult season at times for the Wolverines, but three players have been recognized with postseason honors from the Big Ten Conference.

Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard, and Kobe Bufkin each earned different levels of honors announced by the Big Ten.

These honors were acknowledged in a statement from the University of Michigan athletic department.

HUNTER DICKINSON

FIRST TEAM MEDIA

SECOND TEAM COACHES

"After earning first-team honors by the media and second-team accolades by the coaches, Dickinson has garnered postseason honors in all three of his seasons in Ann Arbor. In 2021, he was named to the first team (media) and second team (coaches), while in 2022 he was a second-team selection by both the coaches and media."

"For the third straight season, Dickinson has led the Maize and Blue in scoring (18.2 ppg) and rebounds (nine) making him just the fourth Wolverine in program history to accomplish the feat in multiple seasons. With 28 double-figure scoring games this season, he has posted 12 with 20-plus points and three of 30-plus, including a season-best 32 points against Maryland (Jan. 1). With 14 10-plus rebounding games, Dickinson leads the team with 13 double-doubles. Additionally, he has a team-best 54 blocks -- his first 50-plus block season."

JETT HOWARD

THIRD TEAM COACHES

HONORABLE MENTION MEDIA

ALL FRESHMEN

"With 23 double-figure scoring games, Howard is second on the Wolverines with 14.5 points per game. In his collegiate debut against Purdue Fort Wayne (Nov. 7), he scored 21 points, with five three-pointers to become the first U-M freshman to score 20-plus points in his debut since Jamal Crawford (21, Oakland, Nov. 19, 1999). Howard also has Michigan's best single-game tally of the season with 34 points at Iowa (Jan. 12)."

"With his team-best 76 three-pointers, Howard needs five more to set the U-M freshman record currently held by Nik Stauskas (80, 2012-13). Additionally, he needs two more triples to crack U-M's all-time top 10 for single-season three-pointers."

KOBE BUFKIN

THIRD TEAM COACHES

HONORABLE MENTION MEDIA

"In a breakout sophomore season, Bufkin was named to the third team by the coaches while earning honorable mention from the media. One of two Wolverines to start all 31 games (Dickinson), Bufkin used 23 double-figure scoring games to average 13.9 points per game -- nearly an 11 point jump from his freshman season -- with a career-best 28 points coming against Wisconsin (Feb. 26). Bufkin adds a team-best 40 steals, while averaging 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game."