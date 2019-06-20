New Michigan coach Juwan Howard continues to extend and confirm offers. Here's the latest, starting with the recent article on those with whom Howard has had contact and has offered: MICHIGAN BASKETBALL OFFERS

Four-star Micah Peavy is a Michigan target. (USA Basketball)

Here are other prospects who were previously offered or had U-M interest and where things stand:

Our recent article with him: MICAH PEAVY The Latest: U-M has some catching up to do with the coaching change. Peavy loved John Beilein and his staff and is anxious to learn more about Juwan Howard. From Rivals: Peavy has a good idea of what he is looking for: “I am just trying to pick the right fit for me. ... whatever is going to get me the best and get me to the NBA.” Peavy is the ideal combo forward in today’s game. He is a major presence on the glass and has the proper ball skills and awareness that enables him to lead the break off of the defensive rebound. Texas Tech is the perceived favorite and its chances are only bolstered by the longstanding relationship that Chris Beard has with Peavy’s father. He was a graduate assistant on staff at Incarnate Word when the elder Peavy was enjoying his own college playing career. However, many others have given their attention to the four-star prospect as he still has no timetable for a commitment

Steward is a new name, and Howard told him he's a priority. Texas, Louisville, Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Duke are others heavily involved. Steward averaged 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game at the NBPA camp after putting up 30.8 points per game in the EYBL session in Indianapolis that ran from May 10-12. He will start taking visits soon. From Rivals: Steward hasn't yet named favorites and there are certainly others involved, but Illinois, Louisville and Texas seem to be doing awfully well with him at this point. Perhaps a visit to Indiana could get them into the top tier, but time will tell. Steward is a free-wheeling guard who likes to play up-and-down basketball. His style can be high-risk, high-reward at times and whoever lands him is going to have to be willing to give him some freedom. “Just let me come in and play my game," said Steward of what he's looking for. "Just give me the chance to go out there and prove myself and play hard.”



Loveday is still waiting to hear from Michigan coach Juwan Howard after getting offered by John Beilein. He said he's like to see what kind of offense the Wolverines run before he determines whether or not U-M would still be in the mix. Indiana has made a move, while Ohio State and others are still in the mix. U-M and Loveday seem to be headed in different directions. "I may not even take my officials," he said. "If there's something I'm really in love with and I can't say no to it, I may commit in August or the end of the July ... I'm still completely open with my recruitment, so after the July live period when I start narrowing things down, I'll decide that."

Our recent article with him: ISAIAH JACKSON The latest: Michigan is playing catch-up here and did not seem to prioritize Jackson with the last staff. Jackson is returning home after playing with Spire Institute near Cleveland last yer.

I’ve talked to Coach (Saddi) Washington and the other coaches over there," he said. "I feel like (Juwan Howard) could have a big impact. Being around pros helps anybody. Talking to them about anything how the game is, the competitiveness of it, the outside part of it and everything.” From Rivals.com: Jackson said that he would start to figure out which schools he wants to visit at the end of the summer. In the meantime he mentioned that he's working on his conditioning, getting stronger and improving his all-around game. Everybody knows he can play above the rim, block shots and rebound but he wants to improve his dribbling, shooting and other tools on the offensive end. Others are going to try and Jackson hasn't said anything about favorites, but at least for now he looks like he will be hard to pull out of his home state and he could be a true battleground recruit for the established Izzo at Michigan State and Howard at Michigan, who is looking to make a splash. Whether he remains in state or leaves, like most others it's going to be all about where Jackson is most comfortable when it comes to making a decision. “I just have to feel comfortable being around," said Jackson. "I have to go there and have a team that I can go and help hopefully win a national championship and get better.’

Dayton, Northern Illinois and St. Louis are Howard's biggest offers. He's Juwan's son, so if he continues to progress and Dad wants him at Michigan, he'll probably end up in Ann Arbor. John Beilein had been recruiting him for a year and hosted him for an unofficial visit. But ...

Just incase there is any confusion; my recruitment is still 100% open! — Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) June 16, 2019

Suggs is a new target. He told ZagsBlog.com recently three were standing out. “I would say it’s between Gonzaga, Minnesota and Marquette,” he said. “I think those are the three frontrunners. Those are the three schools that I’m closest with and have some of the best relationships with. “There are some other ones involved. Michigan is emerging. I’ve talked to coach Juwan Howard a lot lately. Iowa and Iowa State are still in the mix. They’ve been in my recruitment pretty much ever since my seventh grade year, so, we’ll see.” From Rivals: ... "The Zags appear to be doing very well with five-star rising senior point guard Jalen Suggs. He's been there officially and word is that he is very, very serious about Gonzaga and that they might even be the team to beat at this point."

