Michigan Basketball: Micah Peavy Wants To Hear More From Juwan Howard
SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION — Get FREE access to TheWolverine.com until fall camp begins by signing up today!
Michigan had made great progress with four-star Texan Micah Peavy under former head coach John Beilein. New coach Juwan Howard is just getting going, but Peavy remains on the Wolverines’ radar.
“Coach Howard was supposed to hit me up and I was supposed to talk with the assistant [Saddi Washington] that stayed, so he has been contacting me,” Peavy said. “I have a lot of interest in them and I really like the school.
"It would be nice to talk with coach Howard to see the vision that he has and the one that he has for me."
He said later Howard had been in touch.
If the culture remains the same as it was under Beilein, he said, the Wolverines will have a shot.
“I liked how they interacted when we went to dinner [on my official visit],” he said. “I liked how they interacted with each other. I just liked the player development, the shooting … that’s something I need to work with.”
Texas, Oregon, Texas Tech and TCU are the others serious with him right now, though he’s open to anyone. A self-professed slasher who likes to rebound and play defense, Peavy averaged 16 points per game last year, shooting 55 percent from the floor and adding 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He notched 22 points and 13 boards to lead Duncanville to a Class 6A state title win over Klein Forest.
Distance won’t be a factor in his decision.
“I honestly don’t have a timeline,” he said. “I’m just trying to find the right fit for me.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook