Michigan had made great progress with four-star Texan Micah Peavy under former head coach John Beilein. New coach Juwan Howard is just getting going, but Peavy remains on the Wolverines' radar. "Coach Howard was supposed to hit me up and I was supposed to talk with the assistant [Saddi Washington] that stayed, so he has been contacting me," Peavy said. "I have a lot of interest in them and I really like the school. "It would be nice to talk with coach Howard to see the vision that he has and the one that he has for me."

Four-star Micah Peavy (Rivals.com)