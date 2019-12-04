Heading into 2019, juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and redshirt sophomore Tarik Black were expected to make most of the headlines in the passing game for the Michigan Wolverines' football team. Sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell was certainly thought to be a factor as well, but wasn't expected to (yet) be on the same level as the aforementioned trio.

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Nico Collins' 20.6 yards per catch is the 11th best mark in the nation. (AP Images)

Bell has instead flipped that script on its head, with his 705 receiving yards leading the team at regular-season's end. Collins has been incredibly productive as well this year, with his seven touchdown grabs leading the club and his 681 yards checking in second to Bell. Peoples-Jones and Black, meanwhile, haven't had the seasons that were expected of them, hauling in just 404 and 323 yards, respectively. The group of Wolverine pass catchers will all have one more game to help U-M grab a bowl win, and to continue the torrid pace Michigan's passing attack has been on since the Nov. 16 win over Michigan State. U-M's offense has averaged 351.6 passing yards per game over its last three affairs, and big showings from Bell and/or Collins in the bowl game could easily make them the best statistical receiving tandem head coach Jim Harbaugh has had during his time in Ann Arbor (since 2015). The duo currently has 1,386 yards in 2019, and needs just 105 in the bowl game to surpass the 1,491 that receivers Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh compiled in 2015.

Michigan Wolverines football wideout Roy Roundtree hauled in 246 yards in Michigan's 2010 win over Illinois, the second most in a game in school history. (AP Images)

Michigan's top Statistical Receiving Tandems Since 2009 Year Leading Receivers — Yards Combined Yards 2019* Ronnie Bell — 705 Nico Collins — 681 1,386 2018 Nico Collins — 632 Donovan Peoples-Jones — 612 1,244 2017 Grant Perry — 307 Zach Gentry — 303 610 2016 Amara Darboh — 862 Jake Butt — 546 1,408 2015 Jehu Chesson — 764 Amara Darboh — 727 1,491 2014 Devin Funchess — 733 Amara Darboh — 473 1,206 2013 Jeremy Gallon — 1,373 Devin Funchess — 748 2,121 2012 Jeremy Gallon — 829 Roy Roundtree — 580 1,409 2011 Junior Hemingway — 699 Roy Roundtree — 453 1,152 2010 Roy Roundtree — 935 Darryl Stonum — 633 1,568 2009 Roy Roundtree — 434 Greg Mathews — 352 786