Bell, Collins Can Become Best Statistical Receiving Duo Of The Harbaugh Era
Heading into 2019, juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and redshirt sophomore Tarik Black were expected to make most of the headlines in the passing game for the Michigan Wolverines' football team.
Sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell was certainly thought to be a factor as well, but wasn't expected to (yet) be on the same level as the aforementioned trio.
Bell has instead flipped that script on its head, with his 705 receiving yards leading the team at regular-season's end.
Collins has been incredibly productive as well this year, with his seven touchdown grabs leading the club and his 681 yards checking in second to Bell.
Peoples-Jones and Black, meanwhile, haven't had the seasons that were expected of them, hauling in just 404 and 323 yards, respectively.
The group of Wolverine pass catchers will all have one more game to help U-M grab a bowl win, and to continue the torrid pace Michigan's passing attack has been on since the Nov. 16 win over Michigan State.
U-M's offense has averaged 351.6 passing yards per game over its last three affairs, and big showings from Bell and/or Collins in the bowl game could easily make them the best statistical receiving tandem head coach Jim Harbaugh has had during his time in Ann Arbor (since 2015).
The duo currently has 1,386 yards in 2019, and needs just 105 in the bowl game to surpass the 1,491 that receivers Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh compiled in 2015.
|Year
|Leading Receivers — Yards
|Combined Yards
|
2019*
|
Ronnie Bell — 705
Nico Collins — 681
|
1,386
|
2018
|
Nico Collins — 632
Donovan Peoples-Jones — 612
|
1,244
|
2017
|
Grant Perry — 307
Zach Gentry — 303
|
610
|
2016
|
Amara Darboh — 862
Jake Butt — 546
|
1,408
|
2015
|
Jehu Chesson — 764
Amara Darboh — 727
|
1,491
|
2014
|
Devin Funchess — 733
Amara Darboh — 473
|
1,206
|
2013
|
Jeremy Gallon — 1,373
Devin Funchess — 748
|
2,121
|
2012
|
Jeremy Gallon — 829
Roy Roundtree — 580
|
1,409
|
2011
|
Junior Hemingway — 699
Roy Roundtree — 453
|
1,152
|
2010
|
Roy Roundtree — 935
Darryl Stonum — 633
|
1,568
|
2009
|
Roy Roundtree — 434
Greg Mathews — 352
|
786
Bell and Collins only need a combined 22 yards in the bowl game to surpass the 1,408 that Darboh and tight end Jake Butt combined for in 2016.
Though a bit more daunting, this year's tandem will also have a chance to move into third place on U-M's best statistical receiving duos of the last decade if they're able to haul in 182 yards in the postseason showdown, which would overtake the 1,568 combined yards that Roy Roundtree and Darryl Stonum racked up in 2010.
Topping the 2,121 yards that Jeremy Gallon and Devin Funchess combined for in 2013 is likely out of reach, however (Collins and Bell would need 735 yards in the bowl game).
The '13 tandem was able to post such lofty numbers thanks in large part to Gallon breaking two school records that year — most receiving yards in a game (369 against Indiana) and most receiving yards in a season (1,373).
---
