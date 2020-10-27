It was soon revealed that fullback/tight end Ben Mason — who isn’t necessarily known as one of the most vocal players on the roster — was the speaker, and was asked this afternoon on a zoom call about the message he delivered prior to Saturday night’s victory.

Following the Michigan Wolverines’ 49-24 football win at Minnesota on Saturday night, word began to surface that one of the club’s captains delivered a pregame locker room speech to the team.

“All I basically said was ‘[redshirt sophomore quarterback] Joe [Milton], everyone on the team is confident in you. Go out there and do your thing,’” Mason revealed. “I know how a first start feels, and I wanted him to know everyone was confident in his abilities.

"Joe is a tremendous leader on the team and everyone has a huge amount of respect for him. We all see the way he works and what he’s been through here over the years. Joe has been waiting for this opportunity and I’m so glad it finally came — he’ll make the most of it and you can just see that in his eyes.”

Milton took full advantage of his first career start over the weekend, completing 15 of 22 passes (68.1 percent) for 225 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, confidently leading the Maize and Blue up and down the field on a consistent basis.

Adversity hit early on, however, when Mason committed a personal foul penalty (for excessive blocking) that helped kill the Wolverines’ opening drive, before Minnesota’s opening touchdown was set up by fifth-year senior Will Hart’s blocked punt just a few plays later.

“Everyone was calm, no matter what happened,” Mason recalled. “We had a penalty early on that stalled our drive and led to a blocked punt that they ended up scoring on. No one panicked on the sidelines; we just said we’d make a play once we got back out there and that’s exactly what happened.

“It was good blocking up front — especially [redshirt junior left guard] Chuck Filiaga — and [sophomore running back] Zach Charbonnet took it from there and went the distance.

“We responded very well in that given situation.”

As for his personal foul penalty…

“In my mind, all I was thinking was I’m going to block my guy for as long as I can and I wasn’t going to let him touch Joe,” the senior explained. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been taught to run through the guy and drive my legs.

"My youth coach and my dad taught me that and it’s something I’ve done ever since. The penalty can’t happen — it was 15 yards and knocked us out of scoring position. It’s in the past though and I’m not upset about it.

"Like I said, it’s just something that has been engrained in me.”