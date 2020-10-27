A plethora of former Michigan Wolverines football players made headlines in the NFL this weekend, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. On offense, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, while Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones hauled in a game-winning score for his club with just 11 seconds left. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, meanwhile, continued his havoc-wreaking ways by forcing a fumble late in the fourth quarter that sealed a win over the New York Giants, while Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark recovered a fumble and rumbled 14 yards the other way with it in a blowout win over the Denver Broncos. Below is the complete list of former Michigan players who currently reside on NFL rosters.

Former Michigan Wolverines football WR Donovan Peoples-Jones played at U-M from 2017-19. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 33 of his 45 pass attempts for 369 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in 5-2 Tampa Bay's 45-20 win over the Raiders … On the year, Brady is completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions … His 18 scoring tosses are the second most in the NFL, while his 1,910 yards check in sixth.

Tom Brady with number FOUR!



The 🐐 is now the all-time TD pass leader



pic.twitter.com/6BVdf2uwgs — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2020

HISTORY.



Tom Brady has officially overtaken Drew Brees for the most passing touchdowns in NFL history. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zVPhCnWkiV — theScore (@theScore) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Tom Brady throws a TD to Rob Gronkowski pic.twitter.com/jO6sCS8i0O — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) October 25, 2020

This is pretty wild. My guy @PaulHembo dug it up.



Tom Brady targeting WRs:



2007 (age 30)

70% Comp pct

9.1 Yds per att

122.6 passer rating



2020 (age 43)

72% Comp pct

9.4 Yds per att

123.0 passer rating — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 26, 2020

Tom Brady has 18 TD passes and 4 interceptions this season, the Patriots have 3 TD passes and 11 interceptions.



The last time the Patriots had the fewest TD passes and most interceptions thrown in the NFL, this late in a season, was 1972 (through Week 12).



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/eGgNhBTOoY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020

Tom Brady has entered the MVP discussion 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DifRpkOl3l — PFF (@PFF) October 26, 2020

Hey @TomBrady - how many touchdown passes did you throw today? pic.twitter.com/W0ysbOO1aA — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) October 25, 2020

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL player to ever live.



No debate. — TOM BRADY GOAT (@TomBradyGoats) October 25, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore enjoyed a bye this week … Bredeson has appeared in two of the 5-1 Ravens' six affairs in a backup role.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland on Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five clashes and had accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Missed Denver's 43-16 loss to Kansas City with a hamstring injury … Butt has started one of the five contests he's played in, compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Missed 6-1 Kansas City's 43-16 blowout of the Broncos with a knee ailment … Charlton has seen the field in five of Kansas City's seven games in a backup role, logging six tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched two tackles in the Chiefs' 43-16 win at Denver, while also posting a fumble recovery he ran back 14 yards the other way … Clark has earned the starting nod in all seven outings for the 6-1 Chiefs, racking up 14 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and the aforementioned 14-yard fumble recovery.

The Broncos try the flea-flicker, but Melvin Gordon's toss back to Drew Lock was wide and Frank Clark was right there to scoop it up. Love it. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 25, 2020

Frank Clark held that ball high and tight! That man deserves some plays on offense. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 25, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started at center and played every offensive snap in the 5-2 Cardinals' 37-34 triumph over the 5-1 Seahawks … Cole has begun all five showdowns he has appeared in, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Was placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring issue on Oct. 10 … Prior to the injury, Danna competed in four tilts off the bench, recording seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Amara Darboh, Free Agent

Had resided on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad through the season's first five affairs, but was released on Oct. 26 and is now a free agent.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 5-1 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Saw the field for 44 snaps off the bench in the Packers' 35-20 win over the Texans, but didn't register any stats … Gary has started one of the five clashes he has competed in (missed one with an ankle injury), tallying nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the 1-5 Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Has been on 6-0 Pittsburgh's active roster for all five contests, but has yet to see playing time this season.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started and played every snap in the Broncos' 43-16 setback against the Chiefs … Glasgow has started all five of Denver's games at right guard and has been on the field for every offensive snap the team has taken.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis had a bye this weekend … Glasgow has earned playing time in all six of the Colts' outings on special teams, totaling five tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Free Agent

Was signed to Houston's practice squad as a free agent on Sept. 28, but then released just under a month later on Oct. 21.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started Thursday night's 22-21 win over the Giants and put on yet another outstanding performance, accumulating four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble on New York's final series of the night that sealed the deal … Graham has received the starting assignment in all seven showdowns for 2-4-1 Philadelphia, compiling 21 tackles, six sacks, nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble … His six sacks are tied for the third most in the NFL and his nine stops behind the line of scrimmage are deadlocked for fourth.

Brandon Graham with the strip — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) October 23, 2020

Brandon Graham closes it out! pic.twitter.com/FXPUocic0k — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 23, 2020

Brandon Graham is an all-time Eagle.



Made the biggest play in team history. Extremely tough. Overcame “bust” label earlier in career. Family man with a bright and funny personality.



Always easy to root for him to succeed. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 23, 2020

Joe Judge has seen a Brandon Graham strip like that before. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 23, 2020

Brandon Graham the last 2 games:

- 3 sacks

- 10 QB pressures

- 3 tackles for loss

- 7 run stops



He's been the highest graded defensive player both weeks.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/cjkZxmaF0l — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) October 24, 2020

Brandon Graham says Jordan Mailata told him "act like (your daughter) Emerson's watching" before final drive. Thinks that gave him a boost. pic.twitter.com/5VdDB0iq3H — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) October 23, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Saw his first action since 2018 in Sunday's 43-16 destruction of the Broncos, completing each of his two pass attempts for 13 yards and finding the end zone on a one-yard run.

Chad Henne had to spike it after his rushing TD 😂 @Chiefs



📺 #KCvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/Q06YjmuhOF — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 25, 2020

Chad Henne and @TomBrady have each run for TDs today. In 2020.



If Elvis Grbac runs one in somewhere, let me know. #GoBlue @UMichFootball — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 25, 2020

Chad Henne has more rushing touchdowns than Matt Ryan, Russ Wilson, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Rivers, Matt Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Big Ben, Daniel Jones, and Baker Mayfield combined. — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) October 25, 2020

Chad Henne keeps it! pic.twitter.com/WZoXmn4RLh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 25, 2020

Is Chad Henne giving Mahomes a run for his money? pic.twitter.com/X5Cy0qIRcM — 𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖗 🎯 (@BigDomeMahomes) October 25, 2020

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two tilts this season due to the aforementioned ailment, logging 10 tackles with one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 6-1 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in an affair this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 80 percent of Washington's special teams snaps (no defensive ones though) in its 25-3 demolition of Dallas, but didn't notch any stats … Hudson has seen the field in all seven clashes on special teams, posting one tackle.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Saw action in a backup role in Sunday's 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay, but failed to rack up any stats … Hurst has competed in five contests (no starts) for the 3-3 Raiders, recording 13 tackles, one pass defended, one tackle for loss and half a sack.

#Raiders just put Mo Hurst at defensive end on third down and he got a pressure. Brady's pass fell incomplete. Bucs will punt again. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 25, 2020

Another third down stop for the Raiders. Good defense by Littleton. Mo Hurst creating pressure — #BounceBeatBaby (@NFLMaliik) October 25, 2020

Mo Hurst deserves to be on a better Line — ☃️ (@AntHellaRaw_) October 26, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five games for the 5-1 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started and registered five tackles in the Cowboys' 25-3 loss to Washington … Lewis has begun five of the six outings he has appeared in (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury) and has tallied 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played on special teams in Los Angeles' 24-10 triumph over the Bears, but didn't post any stats … Long has seen action in all seven of the Rams' games but has only racked up one tackle.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 3-3 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a showdown this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Saw action on both offense and special teams in Dallas' 25-3 defeat at the hands of Washington, but never totaled any statistics … McKeon has competed in four of the Cowboys' seven tilts, but has yet to accumulate any stats.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota had a much-needed bye this week … Metellus has played in five of the 1-5 Vikings' six affairs (primarily on special teams), compiling two tackles.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Logged one tackle off the bench in Seattle's 37-34 setback against the Cardinals … Mone has seen the field in all six of the Seahawks' clashes (no starts), notching seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety.

DT Bryan Mone with a great play there to beat block right away and ruin the draw play. No gain. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 26, 2020

Poona Ford (91.2) and Bryan Mone (86.4) had the highest PFF grades of any #Seahawks DL last night.



The others:



L.J. Collier -- 63.9.

Damontre Moore -- 50.5

Jarran Reed -- 50.2

Benson Mayowa -- 44.6

Shaquem Griffin -- 35.7



Sounds about right given the lack of production. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 26, 2020

Bryan Mone just keeps playing well against the run, — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 26, 2020

Bryan Mone just shoved his way through at least two Arizona OL. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 26, 2020

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was promoted to the Raiders' active roster Sept. 23 after the club signed him as a free agent four days earlier, but he has not yet appeared in a contest this season.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Earned the starting nod at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the 2-4 Patriots' 33-6 blowout loss to San Francisco … Onwenu has started all six of New England's games this season — three on the right side as a tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

On Mike Onwenu, No. 182 overall, Bill Belichick told WEEI:



"Mike's a pretty flexible guy. ... He continues to get better all the time. But he's handled a pretty good load. It's been impressive really, what he's been able to do. I think he's got a good future in front of him." — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) October 26, 2020

No Joe Thuney for the Patriots on this drive. Mike Onwenu is at left guard. Justin Herron at right tackle. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Caught three passes for 56 yards off the bench in Cleveland's thrilling 37-34 triumph over Cincinnati, including the game-winning 29-yard touchdown with just 11 seconds remaining … Also averaged 21.5 yards on two kick returns … Peoples-Jones has started one of the four outings he has competed in, hauling in three catches for 56 yards and a score, while averaging 21.7 yards on 14 kick returns and 6.0 yards on four punts brought back.

THE ROOKIE DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES GAME WINNER🔥



pic.twitter.com/b5VM8tOo8n — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 25, 2020

Browns rookies today:



Harrison Bryant- 4 rec, 56 yards, 2 TDs

Donovan Peoples Jones- 3 rec, 56 yards, 1 TD

pic.twitter.com/upPtNwILI1 — airick²⁷ (@WalkoffBo) October 25, 2020

still thinking about how Donovan Peoples-Jones, on his third ever NFL catch, did this pic.twitter.com/bSfjq6GynP — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 25, 2020

Highest-graded off. rookies of Wk 7:

1. Harrison Bryant - 90.8

2. Brandon Aiyuk - 89.0

3. Albert Okwuegbunam - 86.9

4. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 85.3 pic.twitter.com/PIUGxPZe3e — PFF (@PFF) October 26, 2020

Donovan Peoples-Jones: Best sixth-round pick ever from Michigan? — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 25, 2020

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Posted six tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, while returning one punt for 14 yards … Peppers has started five of the six showdowns he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), racking up 27 stops, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended, while averaging 12.8 yards on five punt returns.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 4-2 Saints' 27-24 victory over the Panthers … Ruiz has begun two of the five tilts he's participated in (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury), with his playing time coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Received two offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in Green Bay's 35-20 victory over Houston … Runyan has seen action in all six of the 5-1 Packers' affairs, though he's only appeared on offense in three of them.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Was placed on the coronavirus list on Oct. 19 and missed Sunday's 27-24 loss to New Orleans as a result … Schofield has played in five of the 3-4 Panthers' seven clashes, starting the first two contests at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 game against the Chargers and taking on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Was put on the injured reserve on Sept. 26 with an ankle injury and has not yet played in 2020.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Earned his first start of the year in Jacksonville's 39-29 loss to the Chargers, playing safety and recording a season-high seven tackles while participating in every defensive snap … Watson has earned the starting nod in one of the seven outings he's seen action in, registering 16 tackles.

Good coverage by Jaguars safety Brandon Watson - forces 3 and out — John Reid (@JohnReid64) October 25, 2020

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Missed 1-6 Jacksonville's 39-29 loss to the 2-4 Chargers due to a hamstring injury … Wilson has started each of the three showdowns he has played in (missed four with a hamstring ailment), tallying 13 tackles, one pass defended and an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Came off the bench for the first time all year in New England's 33-6 loss to San Francisco, but didn't total any statistics while playing just 20 percent of the team's defensive snaps … Winovich has started five of the Patriots' six tilts, accumulating 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Chase Winovich and Bill Belichick had a conversation on the sideline after Winovich picked up the 15-yard penalty on Devin McCourty's INT return. Winovich seemed to be pleading his case to Belichick. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2020

Gonna guess Chase Winovich didn’t win this argument pic.twitter.com/8TFcqJoy9G — SpoOky Brycen 🎃🕸 (@BradyyNFL) October 25, 2020

Asked about Chase Winovich



Belichick: It’s really all about team defense. Speaking for all of us - we’ve had some good moments and some not so good moments. We need more consistency. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 27, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers