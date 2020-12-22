The Michigan football season is officially over, and that means many seniors and fifth-year seniors are done wearing the Maize and Blue, with several already announcing they won't take advantage of the NCAA's free year of eligibility that was handed out. Even so, some will have one last opportunity to sport a winged helmet, with the Senior Bowl being set for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama (and players being able to wear their college helmets). Three former Wolverines have accepted invites to the Senior Bowl so far, with the latest being h-back Ben Mason. Wide receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Ambry Thomas had already accepted invites after opting out of the 2020 college football season. RELATED: Despite Struggles & Protocols, Wolverines Say Season Was Worth Playing RELATED: By The Numbers: The Uniqueness & Oddities Of U-M's 2020 Football Season

Michigan Wolverines football fullback Ben Mason received U-M's Toughest Player award twice in his career. (AP Images)

A two-time recipient of U-M's 'Toughest Player' award (2017 and 2019) and a 2020 team captain, Mason saw action on 88 snaps this season at the h-back position in the Wolverines' spread offense. He was used primarily as a run blocker (70 snaps in such a role), grading out on PFF with an above-average grade of 68.6 in that area. Mason scored one touchdown on a reception in the opener at Minnesota, and has totaled 10 scores in his career (nine rushing, one receiving), with the bulk of those (7) coming in 2018 when U-M used a fullback much more often. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy praised Mason on Twitter, saying it was an obvious choice to hand out an invite to Mason. "This one was one was a no-brainer," Nagy wrote. "[Clemson junior quarterback] Trevor Lawrence and Ben Mason might be the only indisputable best players at their respective positions in 2021 draft. Football is just better with a fullback."

This one was one was a no-brainer. Trevor Lawrence and Ben Mason might be the only indisputable best players at their respective positions in 2021 draft. Football is just better with a fullback. https://t.co/xuBIN5WrBs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 22, 2020

Collins was set to be the Wolverines' top offensive weapon before he opted out of the year and decided to instead train for the 2021 NFL Draft. As a junior in 2019, the Birmingham, Ala., native hauled in 37 balls for 729 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns. He totaled 78 catches for 1,388 yards and 13 scores during his time in Ann Arbor. Collins signed with famous agent Drew Rosenhaus and is projected to be an early-round draft pick in the spring by several prognosticators.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!