Best And Worst From Michigan's 63-10 Win Over Northern Illinois

Michigan Wolverines football wideout Cornelius Johnson scored an 87-yard touchdown reception. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Longest Play / Best Throw

Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara threw only 15 for just 44 yards against Washington, leaving many fans grumbling about the lack of a passing attack. He ended the whining when he hit sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson on a double-move deep ball down the right sideline with just under two minutes before halftime. Which leads us to ...

Tweet Of The Game

The Michigan football Twitter account fired a veiled, light-hearted shot at its fans, ribbing them about some of the complaints from last week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj55T3UgbkVlRCB0TyB0SHJPdyB0SGUgYkFMTCBtT3JFISA8YnI+PGJy PmlpZ2h0IGJldC4g44C9PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZyYjRUdlBX Zm4iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82cmI0VHZQV2ZuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM5Mjgw MDQzOTkwMDIwMDk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx OCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Best Piece Of Blocking

Michigan's offensive line had a great game, and that was never exemplified better than on second-year freshman running back Blake Corum's 51-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. In the clip below, watch the tight end at the bottom of the screen, who appears to be redshirt sophomore Luke Schoonmaker, pick up his man and push him completely out of the play. Then play it back and take a look at redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes' effort as he combo blocked with redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan and quickly moved up to the front-side linebacker, latching on and driving him down to the ground for a pancake.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVyeSB0aW1lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VU1pY2hGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVW1pY2hGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gaGFzIGhhZCB0aGUgYmFsbCwgaXQmIzM5O3Mgc2NvcmVkIGEg VEQuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ibGFrZV9jb3J1bT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYmxha2VfY29ydW08L2E+IGp1c3QgcmFj ZWQgNTEgeWFyZHMgdG8gbWFrZSBpdCA0Mi0zLiDwn4+D8J+SqCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOGMxcG1GZVExRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhj MXBtRmVRMUQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmln VGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdU ZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM5Mjg3NjYyNDgxODU0NDY0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Top Performer

Corum has been the biggest pleasant surprise of the young Michigan season, and he didn't disappoint this afternoon either. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry, churning out 125 yards on 13 attempts in what was his third-consecutive 100-plus-yard rushing game. On the season, Corum has now totaled 407 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, and six receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown catch.

Most Disappointing Performance

Michigan fans certainly aren't disappointed to hear that NIU second-year freshman running back Harrison Waylee — the one strength of the offense that Huskie insider Eddie Carifio pegged in our opponent preview before the game — had one of his worst games of his collegiate career. He carried it 12 times for 34 yards, after entering the game averaging 161.5 rushing yards per game.

Oddest Stats

Michigan rushed for eight touchdowns, one shy of the school record, four of which came from one yard out. Perhaps even as unique of a stat is that 106 Wolverines saw game action. Associate athletic director for communications Dave Ablauf said that it's the most he's ever seen in his 20-plus years at Michigan.

Worst Decision

Northern Illinois won the coin toss and decided to receive the ball. But the Huskies went three-and-out on their first possession of the game. Meanwhile, Michigan scored a touchdown on its first drive of the second half. The decision certainly didn't pay off, though it wasn't the only thing that didn't work for the Huskies on the afternoon.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Best Postgame Quote