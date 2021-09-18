Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss 63-10 Win Over NIU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, running back Blake Corum, cornerback Gemon Green, wide receiver A.J. Henning and quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 63-10 win over Northern Illinois.

Watch the press conferences below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Michigan Football Moves To 3-0 With 63-10 Drubbing Of Northern Illinois

RELATED: Top Five Players Of The Game