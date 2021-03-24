Below, we take a look at the best and worst from Michigan's weekend, handing out superlatives — good and bad — from the first two rounds.

No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball is headed back to the Sweet 16, after beating No. 16 seed Texas Southern in the first round Saturday and No. 8 seed LSU in the round of 32 Monday night.

The crown here goes to senior guard Eli Brooks. Playing in his 10th and 11th NCAA Tournament in three career postseasons, it was his weekend. He wouldn't be denied from the opening tip on Saturday and wasn't denied through Monday night, leading his program to its fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance.

He posted 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in the first round, before exploding for 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He hit three of his six shot attempts from beyond the arc against Texas Southern, went 5-of-9 against LSU and has now drained 54 percent of his triple tries over the last five games, heating up at the right time.

Michigan got contributions from just about everyone, and needed just that to stay in Indy for another week, but Brooks was the most consistent force and hit the big shots when needed.

