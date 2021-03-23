LSU was firing on all cylinders right out of the gate, nailing five of its first eight and 15 of its first 29 shots from the field. The Tigers controlled the game early on — and led 30-21 at the 7:26 mark of the first half — and the concerns coming in about how Michigan matched up appeared to be very valid. LSU didn’t do anything Michigan didn’t expect, but their isolation opportunities were leading to tough buckets and a ton of momentum.

But the Wolverines battled, played possession by possession, stayed the course and made adjustments. “The percentages are going to weigh out,” was the conversation in the first-half huddles and halftime locker room, Brooks said, and it turned out they were right.

While LSU has a high-powered offense that is tough to stop, its defense is poor, undisciplined and was easily exploited by the Wolverines’ own proficient offensive attack.

The balance of being extremely good and efficient on both ends of the floor won out in the end, with the Wolverines contesting shots throughout the entirety of the game and continuing to run their action offensively.

After the hot start, which included 19 first-half points on 7-of-13 shooting from LSU stud freshman guard Cameron Thomas, the Tigers cooled off in a big way. They regressed to the mean — and then some — and actually shot a much lower percentage for the game (39 percent) than their season average (46.1 percent). Michigan, on the other hand, was as consistent as could be, shooting 57 percent in the first half, 50 percent in the second half and scoring 43 points in each stanza.

There’s a reason why Michigan has been one of the more efficient teams in college basketball the entire season and LSU, while it strung together some wins and plates some strong stretches of ball, lost 10 games and was inconsistent.