Michigan weathered an early storm against a backcourt that was better than advertised, got a huge boost from its bench and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year with an 86-78 win over LSU.

Each time the Tigers threatened to pull away, U-M responded with a run of its own. Senior Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown were the heroes with 21 points apiece … here are three takeaways, two stats that stand out and one unsung hero ...

THREE PRIMARY TAKEAWAYS FROM U-M’s ROUND OF 32 Win

3. Outliers, outliers, outliers. We (this guy, anyway) predicted a loss Monday due in large part to Chaundee Brown’s funk. We noted in the pregame that senior guard Eli Brooks might have to be the guy to score, like he was in putting up 17 in a win at Ohio State, essentially writing off Brown. He’d been struggling the last several games, looked gimpy and unsure of himself …

And then he resurrected himself with an unbelievable performance.

Brown had a conversation with his mom before the game, and she reminded him how he’d waited all his life for this moment; it was up to him to make the most of it.

