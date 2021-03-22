Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks React To Michigan's Win Over LSU
No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball knocked off No. 8 seed LSU in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.
Second-year head coach Juwan Howard and senior guard Eli Brooks, who scored 21 points, reacted to the victory after the game.
RELATED: Michigan Advances To The Sweet 16 By Beating LSU In A March Classic, 86-78
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Eli Brooks
