No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball knocked off No. 8 seed LSU in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.

Second-year head coach Juwan Howard and senior guard Eli Brooks, who scored 21 points, reacted to the victory after the game.

