Did you miss any of tonight's thrilling NCAA Tournament game between the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program and the LSU Tigers?

Junior forward Brandon Johns got Michigan on the board first tonight, hitting a baseline jumper on U-M's first possession to put the club up 2-0. LSU immediately ripped off an 8-0 run though and took a quick 8-2 lead.

The Tigers' lead sat at 13-6 at the under-16 timeout, with both teams off to a blazing offensive pace — they were a combined eight-of-15 from the field. Senior guard Eli Brooks drained a three-pointer from the right wing at the 13:50 mark to keep pace, trimming the Tigers' lead to 15-10.

LSU's advantage was stretched back to seven (19-12) at 12:13, and U-M head coach Juwan Howard was forced to call a timeout. Tigers freshman guard Cam Thomas had 12 of his club's 19 points at that juncture.

LSU was up 19-14 at the under-eight media break, and the Wolverines' offense was having a hard time scoring — Johns was the leading scorer with just four points. The Tigers kept the offense rolling with a triple from junior guard Javonte Smart at 9:43, and his club held a nice (for them) 24-16 lead.

Brooks answered Smart's shot with a triple of his own from the left corner to quickly trim LSU's edge to 24-19. The bucket gave Brooks eight points at that juncture. The Tigers held an eight-point lead (29-21) at the under-eight media timeout, and both offenses were blazing hot at that point (Michigan was 50 percent from the field and LSU was 48 percent).

U-M kept creeping close when freshman center Hunter Dickinson converted an and-one with 6:43 left in the half, cutting the Tiger margin to 30-27. Brooks also continued his hot play with another three-pointer with 4:44 to go, inching ever closer (cut the Tiger lead to 36-34).

LSU led 40-38 at the under-four timeout, and Michigan was a red-hot 62 percent from the field and in the midst of a 9-of-10 successful stretch. Brooks was the team's leading scorer with 13 points.

The Maize and Blue finally took the lead (42-40) with 30 seconds to go in the half on two free throws from sophomore guard Franz Wagner. Thomas nailed a deep two-pointer as the half expired though to trim U-M's edge to 43-42 at the break.

The Wolverines shot 57 percent for the half, with the defense having stepped up in a big way over the final four minutes, allowing LSU to hit just one of its final 10 shots.