Best And Worst From Michigan's Thrilling Win At Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 55th win at U-M Saturday. (AP Images)

Most Valuable Player

Junior kicker Jake Moody has been steady most of his career, minus a few ups and downs. And when the Wolverines needed him Saturday night, he came through, silencing a rowdy Nebraska crowd time after time. Moody made kicks from 35, 21, 31 and 39 yards out, with the 39-yarder serving as the game-winner with 1:24 to go. The Maize and Blue offense did a lot of good in this game, continually moving the ball down the field, but without the big plays to punch it in the end zone, they wouldn't have been able to cash in if it weren't for Moody's leg. Moody is now 12 of 13 kicking for the season and 25 of 33 for his career.

Best Effort

Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was close to being called down due to forward progress after picking up the first down with just under two minutes to play, but Michigan fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins dislodged the ball and recovered the fumble all in one motion. Before that, the Nebraska fans were awaiting another successful offensive drive, based on how the game was going, and Michigan fans were bracing themselves for the seemingly inevitable. In a second half where the Wolverines had a tough time stopping the Nebraska offense, the play served as a huge boost and, most importantly, got them the ball back in field goal range. Moody did the rest.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSBmb3JjZWQgaXQsIGFuZCBoZSByZWNvdmVyZWQgaXQuPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiYjMzk7cyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyYWRoYXdraW5zOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJhZGhhd2tpbnM5PC9hPiBqdXN0IGNhbWUgdXAgd2l0 aCB0aGUgcGxheSBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZSAoc28gZmFyKS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzB1c1V6VVk3WEoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wdXNVelVZ N1hKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0 d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzAzNzAzODAyOTQ2NzY1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Top Nebraska Player

Martinez got off to a quiet start, and he had no help from his coaching staff that employed a conservative first-half game plan, but he heated up as the game went on. It didn't hurt that the Wolverines had some blown coverages, but Martinez went 18-of-28 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 38 rushing yards and a score. The difference in the game was his two mistakes — an interception and late-game fumble — but he was a huge reason why the Huskers were in it at all.

Best Catch

The best reception of the night goes to sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil, who has had a quiet season to this point but made a pair of big plays against Nebraska, including a diving catch over the middle for a 48-yard chunk play. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara's ball was just a bit overthrown, but Sainristil helped his signal-caller out with the all-out effort play. Take a look at this close-up angle of Sainristil's grab.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgZ3JhYi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01pa2VTYWlucmlzdGlsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaWtlU2Fp bnJpc3RpbDwvYT4gLy8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V TWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTUljaEZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veGE3WHFqZEpXQyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hhN1hxamRKV0M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRl biBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3MDA2Mjc3NjAz NzcwMzcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Best Concentration

Michigan sophomore safety Daxton Hill broke up a pass in the middle of the field and hit the ground hard after doing so, but kept tracking the ball and then came up with a catch to intercept Martinez. The play reminded us of Julian Edelman in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Nebraska faithful inside the stadium were sure Hill didn't come down with the ball before it hit the ground, but the replay on the in-stadium video board quieted the fans down as they saw just how outstanding a play it was in the early second quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ejIE9oLCBteSBnb29kbmVzcyE8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RheGhpbGw1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBkYXhoaWxsNTwvYT4gdGlwcyBpdCBhbmQgcGlja3MgaXQgb2ZmIGZv ciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBo aWdobGlnaHQtcmVlbCBJTlQuICDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9DRFY0TE5HUjBmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0RWNExOR1IwZjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDY5OTgyNDc4NDc3NzYyNjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Best Hops

Michigan redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins has hurdled defenders in the past, usually gaining an extra yard, but this one was different. While the defender was crouched down to try to make the tackle, Haskins got as high as we've seen him jump — and even more impressive than that was his ability to regain his stride and keep going for another 25 yards. The play went for a total of 50 yards, and was important for a Michigan offense that didn't produce a lot of explosive plays and needed to put a big drive together late in the game. That helped set up a game-tying field goal and put the Wolverines in position to win.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ixIEh1cmRsaW4mIzM5OyBIYXNzYW4gSGFza2lucyEg8J+YsTxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSDJfMzEyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASDJfMzEyNTwvYT4gLy8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYU9T YzEwVzJvayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FPU2MxMFcyb2s8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8x NDQ3MDMzNDYwNzUzNzg4OTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Oddest Calls

We got to hear quite a bit from the officiating crew, with all the booth reviews and the 12 penalties for the game, which brought out some unique calls that not many had heard before. Nebraska was called for "disconcerting signals," since its defenders were clapping to imitate Michigan's cadence. We also had a "joint possession" call after Michigan second-year freshman A.J. Henning muffed a punt and was tied up with a Nebraska player, much like a jump ball in basketball. The ball was awarded to the receiving team.

Most Hype About The Win

Perhaps nobody was more hype about the Wolverines' victory than junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who shared a moment with head coach Jim Harbaugh, which was caught by the cameras. The Wolverines are 6-0 and have a bye week coming up. Then they play lousy Northwestern in a tune-up game before a rivalry matchup at Michigan State, who is currently 6-0. The schedule has shaped up beautifully to this point. "I’m just going to enjoy the incredible [win]," Harbaugh said. "That was awesome. It’s going to be a happy flight; I can tell you that."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NT09EIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vQkk5ZHN0ZjIzIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb0JJOWRzdGYyMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYWl6 ZSAmYW1wOyBCbHVlIE5hdGlvbiAoQE1haXplQmx1ZU5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWl6ZUJsdWVOYXRpb24vc3RhdHVz LzE0NDcwNDEwMzM5NzIzNzE0NjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Offensive line coach / co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who's forever animated on the sideline, takes home our 'most-hyped assistant coach' award.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb29kOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbkVTZ1pWWEJWaSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25FU2daVlhCVmk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlj aGlnYW4gT24gQlROIChATWljaGlnYW5PbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNoaWdhbk9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3MDM5NzE2 MTcyMzI4OTY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Most Electric Moment During The Game

The most electric moment during the game can be credited to the entire Michigan team. One week after dancing to Wisconsin's playing of 'Jump Around,' the Wolverines brought the energy for Nebraska's rendition of 'Thunderstruck.' We'd never seen the lights go out during a game, other than for a halftime performance, but it made for an awesome display, one Michigan had some fun with.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdGFrZW92ZXIhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oSkE4 b2huQ1RLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaEpBOG9obkNUSzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBYXJvbiBCaWxscyAoQEFhcm9uQkRlc2lnbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWFyb25CRGVzaWducy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzA1 ODc1MjcyOTk4MDkzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEw LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith had a great explanation for why the Wolverines continue to get hype ahead of the fourth quarter on the road and turn the opposing team's music into their own. "You've got to just keep that same energy," Smith said. "Everybody says, ‘Everybody's got a plan until you get punched in the mouth,’ but when we get punched we’ve still got that plan. There was still another quarter to play."

Worst Decision

While it's understandable that Harbaugh wanted to go up 21-7 after a late-third quarter touchdown, there was too much time left to make the call to go for two points. Running a fade route to sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson also didn't seem like the right call, with the pass being broken up and the Wolverines holding a 19-7 lead.

Best Update

Michigan had three offensive players — second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson, second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter and redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan — who were injured coming into the game. Wilson did not play, while Zinter and Keegan played some but were limited. Harbaugh said following the contest that none of their ailments appear to be long term, mentioning that the upcoming bye week should be just what the doctor ordered.

Biggest 'Difference' And Best Quotes