Offense Notes: 'Different' Michigan Team Brought Answers To Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan football's offense successfully counter punched in the second half of the Wolverines' 32-29 win at Nebraska. The Maize and Blue faced their first deficit of the season when Nebraska took a 22-19 lead with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter. They had dealt with some adversity — the second half against Rutgers, momentum swings at Wisconsin, etc. — but until Saturday night in Lincoln, the offense never had to score to regain a lead and put huge drives together late to win a game. After falling behind, the Wolverines answered right back to make it 26-22, tied the game at 29-29 with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and ultimately got a field goal (aided by the defense's caused turnover) to go ahead, 32-29, with 1:24 to go. After going three-and-out on its first three possessions, Michigan scored on seven of its final nine drives, not counting the sequence in which it kneeled out the clock to secure the win. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 32, Nebraska 29: Notes, Quotes & Observations RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara has completed 72 of 119 passes for 986 yards this season. (AP Images)

"Overall, this team has decided to be different this year, and it’s not as much what you see football-wise, it’s the atmosphere that we’ve created and the mindset that we’ve rebuilt this offseason," redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara said. "I think it showed today. "We’re tired of losing — it’s that simple. We’ve lost too many games the last couple years. It’s a common mindset amongst the team, that we’re tired of losing. And we chose to be different." While the Nebraska offense's scoring splurge in the second half created some of the adversity the Wolverines had to respond to, so did a late-third-quarter interception by McNamara, the first of his career. But in his seventh career start, the 6-1, 212-pounder led Michigan down the field for a touchdown on the next drive. "I’ve always thought that was one of the huge tests for any quarterback after they throw an interception," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Do they have the ability on the next possession to drive the offense for points? Right there in a nutshell, you can tell so much about any quarterback, what happens on the next possession after they throw an interception. The really good ones can drive their team for points, a field goal or a touchdown on the very next possession."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Despite throwing his first career pick and taking a sack for the first time this season, McNamara finished 22-of-38 passing for a career-high 255 yards and was a big reason why the Maize and Blue found a way. "He made some spectacular throws," Harbaugh said. "Stood in the pocket, knows he’s going to release it and get hit. Still put those throws on the money. Just really pretty sharp the entire night. "The way he was seeing the field, just kind of cold blooded back there in the pocket, somebody’s trying to hit you and you’re still throwing to the right spot and not flinching. That says a lot. He’s really doing a heck of a job."

Others made big plays down the stretch as well, including a 29-yard scoring dash by second-year freshman running back Blake Corum and a 50-yard run by redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins that included a hurdle over a defender in the open field. "That was an insane play," McNamara said of Haskins' hurdle. "Especially when it comes to the goal line, H2 has some huge runs. Overall, the balance of this offense was great tonight, and when it came down to it, we executed." The duo of backs was able to churn out only three runs of seven yards or more in the first three quarters, but got going late in the game, with the Wolverines averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the fourth quarter.

Michigan Offensive Guards Mix And Match

Two of Michigan's starting offensive linemen — redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan and second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter — were banged up heading into the game, which led to a heavy amount of rotation at both spots. "Every single offensive lineman was ready to go in at any time, whatever happens," Haskins said. "I’ve got my trust in them. I know they’re going to do their job." Keegan started the contest, but was replaced by redshirt freshman Karsen Barnhart, who was one of four players who saw action at right guard as well. Redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga was the first replacement for Zinter, coming in on the second possession and for the next several drives, before Filiaga, Barnhart and second-year freshman Reece Atteberry spelled him (in that order). "Talk about the fight of the guard," Harbaugh said. "The offensive guards, Zak Zinter went as long as he could; Trevor Keegan’s shoulder had been bothering him."

After the game, Harbaugh revealed that neither injury is expected to be long term, and that rest is going to be the biggest remedy for Keegan, Zinter and second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson, who missed the game with an injury and did not travel to Lincoln. "The bye, not playing this week, is really going to help," Harbaugh said. "I don’t think they’re long-term injuries, no."

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Offensive Notes