 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-09 23:32:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Win Over Nebraska

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith, redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins and fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 32-29 win at Nebraska Saturday night.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara, DB Brad Hawkins

Michigan Football DT Mazi Smith, RB Hassan Haskins

