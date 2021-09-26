Best And Worst From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Roman Wilson caught one pass for 38 yards. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Up And Down Day

Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara had perhaps his best half of the season, completing eight of his 11 pass attempts for 156 yards in the first half, before struggling the rest of the way. After halftime, he connected on one of his five pass attempts for seven yards, and looked like his team had just suffered a loss by his demeanor in the postgame press conference. He admitted his play has to be better (though he certainly wasn't the only one on offense who had a rough second half).

Biggest Letdown

Michigan second-year freshman running back Blake Corum entered the game as the nation's top scorer (eight total touchdowns), but failed to find the end zone in this one. The speedster was largely held in check by the Scarlet Knights, and totaled just 68 yards on 21 carries (3.2 yards per rush) with a long of 13 runs. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.

Most Clutch Play

"A freshman has won it for the Wolverines!" Those were the words of CBS' Brad Nessler when Jordan Poole hit the game-winning three-pointer to beat Houston in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. No, Michigan football freshman linebacker Junior Colson's fumble recovery to seal Saturday's win over Rutgers wasn't as significant as Poole's shot, but the words ring true this time around regardless. Redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo stripped Rutgers junior signal-caller Noah Vedral, before Colson scooped it up so that Michigan fans could collectively exhale.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZpZE9qYWJv P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXZpZE9qYWJvPC9hPiBjYWxsZWQg Z2FtZS48YnI+PGJyPk5vLiAxOSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVNaWNo Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGdldHMgdGhlIGxhdGUgdHVybm92ZXIgaGVyZS4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dORnBKeE5HV2wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9nTkZwSnhOR1dsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAo QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTg5OTgxOTk2MjgyNjc1Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Worst Position To Be In

Michigan had played great complementary football all season long entering Saturday, before that all went out the window in the second half against Rutgers. The Wolverines' offense went three-and-out on its first four possessions after halftime and ran just 22 plays. That forced the defense to play 41 second-half snaps against a Rutgers offense that had momentum, making it that much more amazing that the Wolverines were able to get enough timely stops to win the game.

Biggest Shoes To Fill

Colson and second-year freshman linebacker Kalel Mullings were tasked with filling in for one of Michigan's best players — redshirt junior Josh Ross — who missed the second half with an injury. And they did a fine job, combining for 11 tackles between the two, while second-year freshman Nikhai Hill-Green, already a starter, picked up the slack as well, leading the club with eight stops, including two crucial ones on the second to last possession. Harbaugh said after the game that Ross should be fine and return to action next week against Wisconsin.

Biggest Misfire (And Best Déjà Vu Moment)

Luckily for Michigan junior kicker Jake Moody, who missed a 47-yard field goal that would've given the Wolverines a two-possession lead with 1:49 to go, the worst miss was from Rutgers' Valentino Ambrosio. The junior pushed a 29-yard attempt wide right. If he made it, the Scarlet Knights would've pulled within four points and put even more pressure on Michigan. The kick was reminiscent to his 45-yard miss in overtime last season that, if it split the uprights, would've won the Scarlet Knights the game against Michigan in the first overtime session.

Worst Gadget Play

Rutgers converted on one of its four fourth-down attempts, and the one in the clip below was certainly not that one. Scarlet Knight head coach Greg Schiano tried to get fancy with it, having Vedral look over to the sideline, seemingly confused about the play call, all while junior running back Isaih Pacheco rushed under center, took the snap and was pushed back by second-year freshman safety R.J. Moten and the Wolverines at the line of scrimmage.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5uYWhoaC4uIHdlIHdlcmVuJiMzOTt0IGdvaW5nIGZvciBpdC4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3g3SXFWTFhBQWIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94 N0lxVkxYQUFiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA VU1pY2hGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V TWljaEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQxODYyNjA0MTA0NzYxMzQ2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Fastest Player

In a game void of a lot of chunk plays, Michigan second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson was able to flash his high-end speed on a 38-yard reception in which he caught the ball over the middle and raced up the sideline, setting up a Wolverine field goal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb21hbiBXaWxzb24gY2FuIGZseS4g8J+Pg/Cfkqg8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyaWxsbHJvbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUcmlsbGxyb21hbjwvYT4gLy8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd0oy TmE5UGZmcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dKMk5hOVBmZnE8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8x NDQxODU5NDUyMDA5NzkxNTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Best Bounce

Just like the Wolverines drew it up, redshirt junior Brad Robbins' punt hit the turf between the hash and the numbers, then proceeded to bounce perpendicular with the sideline and go out of bounds at the Rutgers three yard line, pinning the Scarlet Knights deep into their own territory.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSB3aWxsIGFsd2F5cyBSVCBzcGVjaWFsIHRlYW1zIGNvbnRlbnQu IDxicj48YnI+S2VlcCB0aHJpdmluZyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL19fQlI5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX19CUjkxPC9h PiEg44C9PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv Qmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1 ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NiaEZiUHhkakoiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9DYmhGYlB4ZGpKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQxODY1NDU4MDQzNDE2 NTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Best Quote

Sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton was proud of his team for gutting out the victory, but made sure to note that improvements must be made to win against tougher opponents ahead, especially on the road. "Going to Wisconsin next week, and we play at Penn State and other places like that ... it’s going to be pivotal that we keep giving [our offense] a chance to do what I know they can do," Hinton said. "Every game is going to be gritty. The Big Ten is a tough conference; I have a lot of respect for the other teams. "Just talking about Wisconsin, we know what type of offense they like to run, what type of ball they like to play — downhill ball — and we know it’s going to be a gritty game next week."

Photo That Summed Up The Game

... Or at least summed up the second half. We're thinking this was the expression of most Michigan fans down the stretch.