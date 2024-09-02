Michigan welcomes Texas to the Big House for an early big game in the Wolverines season. Michigan is coming off a 30-10 victory over Fresno State, where the offense struggled until late in the game. A Will Johnson pick-six sealed the victory.

Michigan has not lost a game at home since the pandemic impacted the 2020 season.

Texas is a top 5 team in the country, coming off a 52-0 blowout victory over Colorado State. Last season, Texas went on the road and defeated a top 5 Alabama 34-24.