Michigan welcomes Texas to the Big House for an early big game in the Wolverines season. Michigan is coming off a 30-10 victory over Fresno State, where the offense struggled until late in the game. A Will Johnson pick-six sealed the victory.
Michigan has not lost a game at home since the pandemic impacted the 2020 season.
Texas is a top 5 team in the country, coming off a 52-0 blowout victory over Colorado State. Last season, Texas went on the road and defeated a top 5 Alabama 34-24.
BETTING STATS
MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN +220 / TEXAS -270
SPREAD: TEXAS -7 (-110)
OVER/UNDER: 44.5 (O/U- 110)
2023 RESULTS
ML: UT 12-2 | Michigan 15-0
ATS: UT 7-6-1 | Michigan 9-5-1
OVER: UT 6-8 | Michigan 7-7-1
LAST 4
Michigan: 4-0 ML, 3-1 ATS, 1-3 O/U
Texas: 3-1 ML, 3-1 ATS, 3-1 O/U
MATCHUP HISTORY
Texas defeated Michigan 38-37 in the 2005 Rose Bowl.
NOTES
Michigan undefeated at home since 2020, 23 straight games.
As of Monday, 88% of the public money is on Texas, moving the line from an open of -3 to -7.
