Advertisement
Published Sep 2, 2024
BET: Michigan vs Texas Odds & Lines
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

Michigan welcomes Texas to the Big House for an early big game in the Wolverines season. Michigan is coming off a 30-10 victory over Fresno State, where the offense struggled until late in the game. A Will Johnson pick-six sealed the victory.

Michigan has not lost a game at home since the pandemic impacted the 2020 season.

Texas is a top 5 team in the country, coming off a 52-0 blowout victory over Colorado State. Last season, Texas went on the road and defeated a top 5 Alabama 34-24.

BETTING STATS

MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN +220 / TEXAS -270

SPREAD: TEXAS -7 (-110)

OVER/UNDER: 44.5 (O/U- 110)

2023 RESULTS

ML: UT 12-2 | Michigan 15-0

ATS: UT 7-6-1 | Michigan 9-5-1

OVER: UT 6-8 | Michigan 7-7-1

LAST 4

Michigan: 4-0 ML, 3-1 ATS, 1-3 O/U

Texas: 3-1 ML, 3-1 ATS, 3-1 O/U

MATCHUP HISTORY

Texas defeated Michigan 38-37 in the 2005 Rose Bowl.

NOTES

Michigan undefeated at home since 2020, 23 straight games.

As of Monday, 88% of the public money is on Texas, moving the line from an open of -3 to -7.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Michigan
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 1
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Michigan
1 - 1
Michigan
Arkansas St.
2 - 0
Arkansas St.
-23.5, O/U 47.5
Michigan
1 - 1
Michigan
USC
2 - 0
USC
-8.5
Finished
Michigan
12
Michigan
Texas
31
Arrow
Texas