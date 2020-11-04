Beyond The Box Score: Milton Pegged As U-M's Highest-Graded Player Vs. MSU
Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 27-24 home loss to Michigan State last weekend.
Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's offensive and defensive snap counts, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.
Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against MSU (32-of-51 for 300 yards with no touchdowns and no picks)
20+ yards: 1-of-6, 26 yards
10-19 yards: 8-of-15, 114 yards
0-9 yards: 17-of-22, 127 yards
LOS-behind: 6-of-6, 33 yards
Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 2-of-5, 37 yards
Middle: 24-of-32, 209 yards
Right: 6-of-12, 54 yards
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
TE Erick All
|
9
|
3, 13, 0
|
2
|
WR Giles Jackson
|
8
|
7, 58, 0
|
0
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
8
|
4, 46, 0
|
2
|
WR Cornelius Johnson
|
5
|
5, 52, 0
|
0
|
WR Roman Wilson
|
5
|
5, 71, 0
|
0
|
WR Mike Sainristil
|
5
|
1, 4, 0
|
1
|
RB Zach Charbonnet
|
3
|
2, 10, 0
|
0
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
2
|
1, 5, 0
|
0
|
RB Blake Corum
|
2
|
2, 17, 0
|
0
|
WR A.J. Henning
|
1
|
1, 15, 0
|
0
|
TE Carter Selzer
|
1
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
|
FB/TE Ben Mason
|
1
|
1, 9, 0
|
0
