 Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton finished as U-M's highest-graded offensive player vs. MSU.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 15:19:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Beyond The Box Score: Milton Pegged As U-M's Highest-Graded Player Vs. MSU

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 27-24 home loss to Michigan State last weekend.

Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's offensive and defensive snap counts, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.

RELATED: By the Numbers: U-M has Dominated Indiana

RELATED: Podcast — Balas and Skene Talk O-Line, More

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton
Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton hails from Orlando. (USA Today Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against MSU (32-of-51 for 300 yards with no touchdowns and no picks)

20+ yards: 1-of-6, 26 yards

10-19 yards: 8-of-15, 114 yards

0-9 yards: 17-of-22, 127 yards

LOS-behind: 6-of-6, 33 yards

Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 2-of-5, 37 yards

Middle: 24-of-32, 209 yards

Right: 6-of-12, 54 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football WR Giles Jackson
Michigan Wolverines football WR Giles Jackson hails from Antioch, Calif. (AP Images)
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

TE Erick All

9

3, 13, 0

2

WR Giles Jackson

8

7, 58, 0

0

WR Ronnie Bell

8

4, 46, 0

2

WR Cornelius Johnson

5

5, 52, 0

0

WR Roman Wilson

5

5, 71, 0

0

WR Mike Sainristil

5

1, 4, 0

1

RB Zach Charbonnet

3

2, 10, 0

0

TE Nick Eubanks

2

1, 5, 0

0

RB Blake Corum

2

2, 17, 0

0

WR A.J. Henning

1

1, 15, 0

0

TE Carter Selzer

1

0, 0, 0

0

FB/TE Ben Mason

1

1, 9, 0

0
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}