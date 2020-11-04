Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 27-24 home loss to Michigan State last weekend.

Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's offensive and defensive snap counts, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.