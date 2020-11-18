 Michigan Wolverines football WR Giles Jackson graded out as U-M's top player on offense, per Pro Football Focus.
Beyond The Box Score: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From The Wisconsin Loss

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Rivals.com's partnerships with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 49-11 loss to Wisconsin last weekend.

Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he and his pass catchers performed, though we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's snap counts and formations, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Barnhart, Eubanks & Hinton On Trying To Snap Losing Streak

RELATED: Michigan Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches W/Doug Skene - Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines football vs. Wisconsin
The Michigan Wolverines' football team next plays at Rutgers. (AP Images)

Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against Wisconsin (9-of-19 for 98 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions)

20+ yards: 1-of-5, 36 yards

10-19 yards: 1-of-5, 12 yards, two interceptions

0-9 yards: 3-of-4, 45 yards

LOS-behind: 4-of-4, 5 yards

Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 1-of-3, 11 yards

Middle: 7-of-13, 51 yards, two interceptions

Right: 1-of-2, 36 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football
Michigan Wolverines football WR Mike Sainristil caught one touchdown pass last year as a freshman. (USA Today Sports Images)
