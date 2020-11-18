Beyond The Box Score: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From The Wisconsin Loss
Rivals.com's partnerships with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 49-11 loss to Wisconsin last weekend.
Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he and his pass catchers performed, though we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's snap counts and formations, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.
Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against Wisconsin (9-of-19 for 98 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions)
20+ yards: 1-of-5, 36 yards
10-19 yards: 1-of-5, 12 yards, two interceptions
0-9 yards: 3-of-4, 45 yards
LOS-behind: 4-of-4, 5 yards
Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 1-of-3, 11 yards
Middle: 7-of-13, 51 yards, two interceptions
Right: 1-of-2, 36 yards
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
